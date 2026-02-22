LA Galaxy vs. NYCFC LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2026 MLS season

The 2026 Major League Soccer season has finally kicked off, and now LA Galaxy and NYCFC are set to face off in their respective league opener looking to start on the right foot. With the match scheduled for Sunday, February 22, at Dignity Health Sports Park, both sides are expected to push aggressively in pursuit of all three points.

The Galaxy open their 2026 campaign after a disastrous season in which they finished 14th in the Western Conference with just 30 points from 34 matches. In fact, the club heads into this contest following a 1-1 draw in the CONCACAF Champions Cup against Sporting San Miguelito, and will now look to secure its first official victory of the year.

On the other hand, NYCFC, which reached the Eastern Conference finals last season, has struggled to find rhythm during preseason. Across five friendlies, the Boys in Blue recorded just one win (a 2-0 result against Austin FC) along with two draws and two losses, a run well short of the form they showed late in the 2025 campaign.