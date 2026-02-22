Trending topics:
LA Galaxy vs. NYCFC LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2026 MLS season

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Marco Reus #18 of LA Galaxy and Matt Freese #49 of New York City FC.
© Leonardo Fernandez & Adam Hunger/Getty ImagesMarco Reus #18 of LA Galaxy and Matt Freese #49 of New York City FC.

The 2026 Major League Soccer season has finally kicked off, and now LA Galaxy and NYCFC are set to face off in their respective league opener looking to start on the right foot. With the match scheduled for Sunday, February 22, at Dignity Health Sports Park, both sides are expected to push aggressively in pursuit of all three points.

The Galaxy open their 2026 campaign after a disastrous season in which they finished 14th in the Western Conference with just 30 points from 34 matches. In fact, the club heads into this contest following a 1-1 draw in the CONCACAF Champions Cup against Sporting San Miguelito, and will now look to secure its first official victory of the year.

On the other hand, NYCFC, which reached the Eastern Conference finals last season, has struggled to find rhythm during preseason. Across five friendlies, the Boys in Blue recorded just one win (a 2-0 result against Austin FC) along with two draws and two losses, a run well short of the form they showed late in the 2025 campaign.

Joao Klauss, LA Galaxy's biggest bet for the 2026 season

After a disastrous 2025 Major League Soccer campaign, LA Galaxy have made a major investment in signing Joao Klauss for the 2026 season for a fee of around $2.5 million.

The Brazilian striker was acquired from St. Louis City SC with the expectation of adding goals, after producing 12 goals and two assists in 35 appearances last season. Klauss will occupy the Designated Player slot left open by Riqui Puig, who has been placed on the Season-Ending Injury List.

Confirmed lineup for LA Galaxy

With 7 changes compared to the game against Sporting San Miguelito, Greg Vanney confirmed the starting XI for the 2026 MLS debut (4-3-3): Novak Micovic; Miki Yamane, Jakob Glesnes, Carlos Garces, Julian Aude; Justin Haak, Marco Reus, Lucas Sanabria; Gabriel Pec, Joao Klauss, Joseph Paintsil.

Tweet placeholder

NYCFC confirm their starting XI

Dutch coach Pascal Jansen has confirmed the eleven players that'll be starting the game against LA Galaxy (5-4-1): Matthew Freese; Tayvon Gray, Raul Gustavo, Thiago Martins, Kai Trewin, Kevin O'Toole; Nicolas Fernandez, Maxi Moralez, Aiden O'Neill, Hannes Wolf; Agustin Ojeda.

Tweet placeholder

Head-to-Head between LA Galaxy and NYCFC

Since New York City FC’s inaugural season in Major League Soccer (2015), the clubs have met multiple times, with the Boys in Blue holding the edge over one of the league’s most prestigious franchises, LA Galaxy.

Across 10 MLS matchups, NYCFC has recorded six wins, while the Galaxy have claimed all three points just three times, with one draw. When it comes to games played at Dignity Health Sports Park, however, the record is more balanced, with three wins for each side and one draw, parity both teams will be eager to break tonight.

LA Galaxy and NYCFC clashing for their 2026 MLS debut

Welcome to our live blog covering the matchup between Los Angeles Galaxy and New York City FC on Matchday 1 of the 2026 Major League Soccer season. Stay with us so you don't miss a single detail of the game in our minute-by-minute coverage of the action!

