Kylian Mbappé’s honest admission after World Cup loss to Lionel Messi: ‘Argentina deserved to win’

Kylian Mbappé was on the verge of making history by winning back-to-back World Cups with France, but his run was cut short by Lionel Messi’s Argentina. Now preparing for another shot at glory in 2026, the French star made an honest admission about that heartbreaking final: “Argentina deserved to win.”

After Argentina dominated much of the match, it took only a few moments of brilliance from Mbappé to bring France level and force extra time. The striker made history by becoming just the second player ever to score a hat trick in a World Cup final, following Geoff Hurst in 1966. However, his three goals still weren’t enough to secure victory in what remains one of the most thrilling finals in tournament history.

In a conversation with Argentina legend Jorge Valdano for Movistar+, Mbappé reflected on that “crazy” night against Messi’s side: “You don’t think about scoring in a final; you think about winning it. It was a crazy match, and Argentina deserved to win because they were better throughout the game.”

After that candid reflection, the French captain also looked ahead to what’s next. “We had a moment where we were better, but if you look at the match as a whole, it’s deserved. It makes you sad, but you can’t forget it, because 2026 is coming and we don’t want to end up sad again,” he added.

Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates scoring the team’s first penalty as Lionel Messi of Argentina prepares to take theirs.

While Argentina have already qualified, France continue their campaign to book a ticket to the 2026 World Cup. Les Bleus currently top Group D with a perfect record and are set to face Iceland on Monday in another key step toward that goal. Defender William Saliba has already spoken about seeking revenge, while Mbappé remains focused on moving past the last World Cup disappointment and preparing for another challenge — this time in North America.

Mbappé on the chance to play alongside Messi

Despite that World Cup heartbreak, Mbappé and Messi shared two seasons together at Paris Saint-Germain. Though the club fell short of its Champions League ambitions, the French star described those years alongside the Argentine legend as an invaluable experience.

Speaking with Valdano, Mbappé recalled what it meant to play alongside the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner: “It’s been a privilege to play with Leo Messi. I never thought I would do that in my career. My dream was always to play at Real Madrid — I never thought about going to Barcelona — and since I thought he would be there his whole career.“

The striker went on to describe the influence Messi had on his development. “I knew I would have the chance to play against him, not with him. But I did, and it was very special. I learned so much from him, and I want to thank him. Those were two incredible years. It’s a golden opportunity to have such a special player close to you,” Mbappé admitted.

