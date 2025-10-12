Report: Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Lamine Yamal’s Spain set date and venue for Finalissima

Argentina have managed to remain the most successful national team in CONMEBOL, following their latest victory in the 2024 Copa America led by Lionel Messi. After this, they secured their place in the Finalissima, where they will face Lamine Yamal’s Spain. Although several details were still to be finalized, they had reportedly already agreed on the date and venue for this historic match.

According to Marca, the eagerly anticipated Finalissima between Spain and Argentina is set for March 28, 2026, at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium—the very venue where Lionel Messi celebrated his World Cup triumph. Despite strong contenders with historic allure, like Wembley Stadium in England and Centenario Stadium in Uruguay, the burgeoning prominence of Arab soccer has clinched another significant showcase.

Given the storied traditions of both national teams, fans initially anticipated a venue deeply rooted in soccer heritage, such as Uruguay or England. Yet, Qatar emerge as a more balanced option, offering neutrality in terms of distance and fan dynamics. Despite the challenges in fan accessibility, choosing Qatar could be a strategic decision, ensuring an even playing field for both sides.

If the Finalissima takes place at Lusail Stadium, Qatar will witness a historic showdown: Lionel Messi versus Lamine Yamal. Both are icons at Barcelona, making this match a compelling clash between one of soccer’s all-time greats and a rising star poised to dominate the current era. It’s a match destined to etch itself into the history books of the sport.

Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the Finalissima trophy.

Argentina aim to extend Finalissima dominance as Spain chase their first title

The Finalissima, initially established in 1985 as the European/South American Nations Cup, has seen a resurgence in popularity. Originally, only France and Argentina claimed victories before their hiatus. Upon their revival, Lionel Messi led Argentina to triumph as the last winner in 2022, reinforcing their stature as the tournament’s top team. They aim to maintain this dominance, a stark contrast to Spain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Argentina boss Scaloni full of praise for Lamine Yamal’s Spain ahead of potential Finalissima

Although Spain are one of the national teams with the longest history in soccer, they have never made it to the Finalissima, this being their first opportunity. Facing the competition’s most successful team, the rest is capitalized. However, their offensive creativity and midfield dominance will see them looking to take control of the game and write their name in the history books of the competition, something Argentina have already done since 1993.