France star sends defiant message to Messi’s Argentina and Yamal’s Spain ahead of 2026 World Cup: ‘They don’t scare us’

Argentina and Spain are widely regarded as two of the top contenders for the 2026 World Cup, led by Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal, respectively, and both are enjoying strong runs of form. However, a France star has dismissed the two national teams, delivering a bold message: “They don’t scare us.”

With Argentina reigning as World Cup and Copa America champions, and Spain as the current UEFA EURO winners, both are seen as major rivals at the tournament. But for star defender William Saliba, neither national team intimidates France ahead of the competition.

During Wednesday’s press conference, the Arsenal defender addressed whether squads led by Messi and Yamal are above France: “The World Cup is in eight months. Spain and Argentina did win the last two major tournaments, that’s true. But they don’t scare us. I hope we qualify and get our revenge at the World Cup.”

Saliba was also asked about facing Chelsea’s Enzo Fernández, who was recently involved in a controversy regarding France. The defender said he is far from seeking revenge against the Chelsea midfielder. “So far, I haven’t lost against him with Arsenal. In a way, I’ve already taken my revenge through Arsenal. But it’s true — when a team beats you, the only thing you want is to face them again,” the defender stated.

William Saliba of France.

The Arsenal defender concluded by clarifying France’s main objective for the tournament, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico: “We’re not going to the World Cup for revenge. We just want to win. But if we come up against them, yes, we’ll definitely want to get our payback.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Portugal, France and 16 other national teams that could clinch a World Cup 2026 spot in October

France, looking to secure its World Cup ticket

For the October international break, France will play Matchdays 3 and 4 of UEFA World Cup qualifying, currently sitting at the top of Group D with a perfect record. The first game is against Azerbaijan on Friday in France, followed by a trip to Iceland on Monday.

Depending on Iceland’s results, France could secure its ticket to the World Cup in the coming week. After finishing third in the UEFA Nations League back in July, Saliba and his teammates will be aiming to compete at the World Cup, where they are poised to be one of the favorites.