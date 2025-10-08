Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup 2026
Comments

France star sends defiant message to Messi’s Argentina and Yamal’s Spain ahead of 2026 World Cup: ‘They don’t scare us’

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lamine Yamal (L) of Spain and Lionel Messi (R) of Argentina.
© Alexander Hassenstein & Daniel Jayo/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal (L) of Spain and Lionel Messi (R) of Argentina.

Argentina and Spain are widely regarded as two of the top contenders for the 2026 World Cup, led by Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal, respectively, and both are enjoying strong runs of form. However, a France star has dismissed the two national teams, delivering a bold message: “They don’t scare us.

With Argentina reigning as World Cup and Copa America champions, and Spain as the current UEFA EURO winners, both are seen as major rivals at the tournament. But for star defender William Saliba, neither national team intimidates France ahead of the competition.

During Wednesday’s press conference, the Arsenal defender addressed whether squads led by Messi and Yamal are above France: “The World Cup is in eight months. Spain and Argentina did win the last two major tournaments, that’s true. But they don’t scare us. I hope we qualify and get our revenge at the World Cup.

Saliba was also asked about facing Chelsea’s Enzo Fernández, who was recently involved in a controversy regarding France. The defender said he is far from seeking revenge against the Chelsea midfielder. “So far, I haven’t lost against him with Arsenal. In a way, I’ve already taken my revenge through Arsenal. But it’s true — when a team beats you, the only thing you want is to face them again,” the defender stated.

William Saliba of France.

William Saliba of France.

The Arsenal defender concluded by clarifying France’s main objective for the tournament, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico: “We’re not going to the World Cup for revenge. We just want to win. But if we come up against them, yes, we’ll definitely want to get our payback.”

Advertisement
Portugal, France and 16 other national teams that could clinch a World Cup 2026 spot in October

see also

Portugal, France and 16 other national teams that could clinch a World Cup 2026 spot in October

France, looking to secure its World Cup ticket

For the October international break, France will play Matchdays 3 and 4 of UEFA World Cup qualifying, currently sitting at the top of Group D with a perfect record. The first game is against Azerbaijan on Friday in France, followed by a trip to Iceland on Monday.

Depending on Iceland’s results, France could secure its ticket to the World Cup in the coming week. After finishing third in the UEFA Nations League back in July, Saliba and his teammates will be aiming to compete at the World Cup, where they are poised to be one of the favorites.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Japan U20 vs France U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

How to watch Japan U20 vs France U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

Japan U20 take on France U20 in the 2025 U20 World Cup round of 16. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and how to watch the match live on TV and streaming platforms.

Portugal, France and 16 other national teams that could clinch a World Cup 2026 spot in October

Portugal, France and 16 other national teams that could clinch a World Cup 2026 spot in October

During the October international break, teams such as Portugal and France could secure their place at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Kylian Mbappe sparks fresh club vs. country debate after Lamine Yamal controversy: Real Madrid and France at odds after star’s latest injury

Kylian Mbappe sparks fresh club vs. country debate after Lamine Yamal controversy: Real Madrid and France at odds after star’s latest injury

After Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe has now found himself caught in the crossfire between Real Madrid and France, igniting fresh controversy over player welfare and the boundaries of international duty.

Lamine Yamal and Pulisic matched by Argentina rising star in record feats, despite national team snub

Lamine Yamal and Pulisic matched by Argentina rising star in record feats, despite national team snub

A young Argentina player is putting up numbers comparable to those of Lamine Yamal and Christian Pulisic.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo