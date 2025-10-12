FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta opens up on his relationship with Lionel Messi and tribute to the club legend

Joan Laporta’s first year as FC Barcelona president in his second tenure in 2021 coincided with Lionel Messi’s abrupt departure from the club due to financial constraints and issues with the star’s contract renewal. Several years after that momentous event, the club president opened up about his relationship with Messi and a potential tribute to the Barca legend.

With Barcelona facing financial difficulties under former president Josep Maria Bartomeu, the 2021 elections marked the first time Messi reportedly cast a vote. While he never made it public, Laporta’s closeness with the Messi family reportedly played a significant role in his election. However, after assuming office in March, Messi departed as Barcelona were unable to resolve his contract situation, straining the relationship between the star and the president.

In an interview with outlet 3Cat, Laporta reflected on his relationship with the Argentine star years after the event: “Messi and I have had a very good relationship. When we didn’t renew his contract, it soured, but since then we’ve more or less recovered it a bit. What we hope is that he can receive the great tribute he deserves.”

Since Messi’s sudden move to Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentine has not returned to FC Barcelona, signaling a clear distance from the club’s president. Now, Laporta says the relationship with the club legend has improved, and he is eager to organize the long-awaited tribute.

New FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta and Lionel Messi.

How will Barcelona honor Messi?

Messi has spent the majority of his professional and personal life in Barcelona, forging an enduring bond with the Catalan city — something he has referenced multiple times since leaving the club. Laporta is now focused on strengthening his relationship with the Argentine star through a special tribute, which could take place in the coming months.

At the start of the 2025-26 season, in an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Laporta discussed the plan for Messi’s tribute: “Back then, throughout the final stage of Leo’s time at Barca, we always said it: The most beautiful thing would be to inaugurate the new Spotify Camp Nou with a tribute to Leo Messi. It’s something we’d be absolutely delighted about, but of course, it also depends on Leo and his family. I hope it happens. It would be really beautiful.”

However, the inauguration of the revamped Spotify Camp Nou has faced repeated delays over the past months, from the Joan Gamper Trophy to the present day. According to Diario Sport, stadium technicians are now targeting a November 23rd weekend opening, coinciding with Barcelona’s home game against Athletic Bilbao, a date that could finally host the long-anticipated tribute to Lionel Messi.