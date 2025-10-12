Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
FC Barcelona
Comments

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta opens up on his relationship with Lionel Messi and tribute to the club legend

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Joan Laporta (L), President of FC Barcelona, and Lionel Messi (R).
© Eric Alonso & Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesJoan Laporta (L), President of FC Barcelona, and Lionel Messi (R).

Joan Laporta’s first year as FC Barcelona president in his second tenure in 2021 coincided with Lionel Messi’s abrupt departure from the club due to financial constraints and issues with the star’s contract renewal. Several years after that momentous event, the club president opened up about his relationship with Messi and a potential tribute to the Barca legend.

With Barcelona facing financial difficulties under former president Josep Maria Bartomeu, the 2021 elections marked the first time Messi reportedly cast a vote. While he never made it public, Laporta’s closeness with the Messi family reportedly played a significant role in his election. However, after assuming office in March, Messi departed as Barcelona were unable to resolve his contract situation, straining the relationship between the star and the president.

In an interview with outlet 3Cat, Laporta reflected on his relationship with the Argentine star years after the event: “Messi and I have had a very good relationship. When we didn’t renew his contract, it soured, but since then we’ve more or less recovered it a bit. What we hope is that he can receive the great tribute he deserves.”

Since Messi’s sudden move to Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentine has not returned to FC Barcelona, signaling a clear distance from the club’s president. Now, Laporta says the relationship with the club legend has improved, and he is eager to organize the long-awaited tribute.

New FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta and Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona speaks during the FC Barcelona President official inaguration at Camp Nou on March 17, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain.

New FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta and Lionel Messi.

How will Barcelona honor Messi?

Messi has spent the majority of his professional and personal life in Barcelona, forging an enduring bond with the Catalan city — something he has referenced multiple times since leaving the club. Laporta is now focused on strengthening his relationship with the Argentine star through a special tribute, which could take place in the coming months.

Advertisement
Bad news for Barcelona: Star ruled out of Spain’s World Cup qualifiers, could also miss Real Madrid clash

see also

Bad news for Barcelona: Star ruled out of Spain’s World Cup qualifiers, could also miss Real Madrid clash

At the start of the 2025-26 season, in an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Laporta discussed the plan for Messi’s tribute: “Back then, throughout the final stage of Leo’s time at Barca, we always said it: The most beautiful thing would be to inaugurate the new Spotify Camp Nou with a tribute to Leo Messi. It’s something we’d be absolutely delighted about, but of course, it also depends on Leo and his family. I hope it happens. It would be really beautiful.”

However, the inauguration of the revamped Spotify Camp Nou has faced repeated delays over the past months, from the Joan Gamper Trophy to the present day. According to Diario Sport, stadium technicians are now targeting a November 23rd weekend opening, coinciding with Barcelona’s home game against Athletic Bilbao, a date that could finally host the long-anticipated tribute to Lionel Messi.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
FC Barcelona president Laporta responds to star De Jong after comments against La Liga game in Miami

FC Barcelona president Laporta responds to star De Jong after comments against La Liga game in Miami

As La Liga confirmed that FC Barcelona will play their match against Villarreal in Miami, president Joan Laporta responded to captain Frenkie de Jong’s comments opposing the idea.

Lionel Messi could reportedly attend FC Barcelona presidential elections, but not with Joan Laporta

Lionel Messi could reportedly attend FC Barcelona presidential elections, but not with Joan Laporta

With the club elections approaching, reports suggest Lionel Messi could attend FC Barcelona’s vote, but not in direct support of current president Joan Laporta.

Lionel Messi or Lamine Yamal? Barcelona president Laporta addresses comparisons with bold GOAT statement

Lionel Messi or Lamine Yamal? Barcelona president Laporta addresses comparisons with bold GOAT statement

Barcelona president Joan Laporta spoke about the comparisons being drawn between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal.

Kylian Mbappé’s honest admission after World Cup loss to Lionel Messi: ‘Argentina deserved to win’

Kylian Mbappé’s honest admission after World Cup loss to Lionel Messi: ‘Argentina deserved to win’

Years after the World Cup defeat against Lionel Messi's Argentina, Kylian Mbappé made an honest admission: "Argentina deserved to win."

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo