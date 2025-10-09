Trending topics:
How to watch Honduras vs Costa Rica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Keylor Navas of Costa Rica
© Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesKeylor Navas of Costa Rica
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Honduras vs Costa Rica on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Honduras vs Costa Rica
WHAT CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT • Thursday, October 9, 2025
WHERE Paramount+, Fubo, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo, Amazon Prime Video and CBS Sports Golazo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

High stakes and regional pride are on the line as Honduras meets Costa Rica in a pivotal CONCACAF Qualifier that could reshape Group C. Honduras rides into the matchup full of momentum after a vital win over Nicaragua, holding the top spot with four points and eyeing another statement performance.

Costa Rica, still searching for their first victory after two straight draws, faces mounting pressure following a shaky outing at home against Haiti. With both nations desperate to stay in contention, expect a fiery and physical encounter from start to finish.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Honduras vs Costa Rica and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
