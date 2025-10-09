How to watch Honduras vs Costa Rica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Honduras vs Costa Rica on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Honduras vs Costa Rica WHAT CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers WHEN 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT • Thursday, October 9, 2025 WHERE Paramount+, Fubo, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo, Amazon Prime Video and CBS Sports Golazo STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

High stakes and regional pride are on the line as Honduras meets Costa Rica in a pivotal CONCACAF Qualifier that could reshape Group C. Honduras rides into the matchup full of momentum after a vital win over Nicaragua, holding the top spot with four points and eyeing another statement performance.

Costa Rica, still searching for their first victory after two straight draws, faces mounting pressure following a shaky outing at home against Haiti. With both nations desperate to stay in contention, expect a fiery and physical encounter from start to finish.

