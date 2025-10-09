Trending topics:
Lionel Messi’s absence speculation grows for Argentina vs Venezuela after coach Scaloni’s comments

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Scaloni head coach of Argentina talks with Lionel Messi.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Scaloni head coach of Argentina talks with Lionel Messi.

This Friday, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will host the first of two matches Argentina will play on U.S. soil during the October international break. Venezuela will be the opponent for Lionel Scaloni’s squad, and it’s still unclear what role Lionel Messi will play in this game.

During Thursday’s press conference, the Argentine head coach was asked whether Messi would be in the starting lineup to face Venezuela, but he didn’t offer a clear answer. “I haven’t decided the team yet,” Scaloni began.

“It’s true that these are matches to test things, and we’re going to do that,” the coach continued, before addressing Messi’s situation directly. “We’re going to talk to him today — we’ll see what we decide. Obviously, I’d like to try out some different options.”

Up to that point, Scaloni was staying true to his well-known approach of avoiding firm confirmations before each match. He’s known for withholding information ahead of games and making late surprises in the starting lineup — like he did with Angel Di Maria in the 2022 World Cup final against France.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal for Argentina.

Could Messi play for Inter Miami on Saturday?

If Scaloni’s initial answers followed his usual style, his next response caught many off guard. One reporter asked the coach about rumors that Messi might play for Inter Miami on Saturday against Atlanta United.

Lionel Messi loses key teammate for Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opener

see also

Lionel Messi loses key teammate for Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opener

“I’ll talk to him today. At the moment, it’s all speculation,” Scaloni said. That response was surprising, as it didn’t entirely rule out the possibility — unlikely as it may seem. That would mean Messi trains with Argentina during the week, plays in Friday’s friendly against Venezuela, suits up for Inter Miami the next day, and then rejoins the national team ahead of Tuesday’s match against Puerto Rico.

Argentina’s potential lineup vs Venezuela

According to reporter Gaston Edul, it’s unlikely Lionel Messi will be part of the starting lineup against Venezuela on Friday. Instead, Argentina’s attack would be led by Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez — a duo that has rarely played together. One open question remains in midfield: Enzo Fernandez or Giovani Lo Celso.

International Friendlies 2025 TV Schedule USA

see also

International Friendlies 2025 TV Schedule USA

Argentina’s probable starting XI: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Marcos Senesi, Nicolas Gonzalez; Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez or Giovani Lo Celso; Nicolas Paz, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez.

