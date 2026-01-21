Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Kylian Mbappe
Comments

Kylian Mbappé matches Brazil legend Ronaldo’s goal record: How close is he to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi?

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates scoring a goal.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates scoring a goal.

Kylian Mbappé burst onto the global soccer scene at a remarkably young age and has managed to sustain that elite level ever since, now matching the career goal total of one of the greatest players in history, Ronaldo Nazário. After equaling the Brazil legend’s scoring mark, questions have emerged about how close the French star is to the towering career numbers of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

On Tuesday, against AS Monaco in the UEFA Champions League, Mbappé scored twice in Real Madrid’s 5-1 victory, pushing his season total to 32 goals in 27 appearances for the Spanish giants. Those two goals were also significant on a historical level, as they allowed Mbappé to match the career tally of one of the few modern-era players to win the Ballon d’Or twice.

Mbappé has now scored 414 career goals in just 548 matches. The forward, who is Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time leading scorer, netted 256 goals with the French club, 76 with Real Madrid, and 27 during his early professional years at AS Monaco, in addition to 55 goals for the France national team.

Ronaldo Nazário, by comparison, finished his career with the same 414-goal total but required 616 appearances to reach that mark. The Brazilian icon starred for clubs such as Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and Barcelona, while also winning two World Cups with Brazil. However, repeated injuries significantly hampered his longevity, preventing him from pushing his numbers even higher.

Ronaldo Nazario of Brazil.

Ronaldo Nazario of Brazil.

At just 27 years old, Mbappé has already equaled the output of one of the most lethal strikers of the modern era. He surpassed Ronaldo’s club goal total during his debut season at Real Madrid and, with more than 60 Champions League goals and 12 World Cup strikes, the former PSG star still has several major records within reach.

Advertisement
Another Kylian Mbappe-like saga brewing? PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi sends eight-word warning to Ousmane Dembele regarding contract renewal

see also

Another Kylian Mbappe-like saga brewing? PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi sends eight-word warning to Ousmane Dembele regarding contract renewal

How far is Mbappe from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi?

By reaching 414 goals before his 28th birthday, Mbappé has firmly positioned himself as a future contender among the greatest scorers in soccer history. Still, closing the gap on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi remains a daunting task, one that would require sustaining elite production for at least another decade.

Messi, currently the second-highest goalscorer in the sport’s history, has tallied 896 goals in 1,137 appearances, roughly double the number of matches Mbappé has played. That total includes 672 goals for Barcelona, 32 for Paris Saint-Germain, 77 with Inter Miami, and 115 for the Argentina national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, continues to stretch his lead. On Wednesday, the Portuguese superstar scored his 960th career goal, edging closer to the historic 1,000-goal milestone. His tally includes 450 goals for Real Madrid, 145 for Manchester United, 116 for Al Nassr, 101 for Juventus, five for Sporting CP, and 143 for Portugal.

Advertisement

One encouraging metric in Mbappé’s favor is his scoring efficiency. Ronaldo’s career average stands at 0.74 goals per game, while Mbappé slightly edges him at 0.76. Messi still leads the trio in that category, boasting a remarkable 0.79 goals per game.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo drops 6-word message to Al Nassr after record-breaking performance vs. Damac

Cristiano Ronaldo drops 6-word message to Al Nassr after record-breaking performance vs. Damac

After breaking a record in the game against Damac FC on Wednesday, Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a short but sharp 6-word message to Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes Saudi Pro League history after tough 2026 start: Al-Nassr captain secures immortality after breaking club’s all-time goalscoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo makes Saudi Pro League history after tough 2026 start: Al-Nassr captain secures immortality after breaking club’s all-time goalscoring record

After a difficult start to the calendar year in Saudi Arabia, the Portuguese icon delivered a defining night that not only steadied the season but also carved his name deeper into the legacy of Al-Nassr.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 960th career goal for Al Nassr vs. Damac in Saudi Pro League

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 960th career goal for Al Nassr vs. Damac in Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the match between Al Nassr and Damac in the Saudi Pro League.

Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly pursued Son’s star LAFC teammate before turning to Monterrey’s Berterame

Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly pursued Son’s star LAFC teammate before turning to Monterrey’s Berterame

Before pushing for Monterrey star German Berterame, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami reportedly pursued the signing of one of Son Heung-min's star teammate at Los Angeles FC.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo