Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 960th career goal for Al Nassr vs. Damac in Saudi Pro League

On Wednesday, Cristiano Ronaldo added to his goal tally by scoring in the Matchday 16 clash between Al Nassr and Damac in the Saudi Pro League. This marks the 960th goal of the 40-year-old Portuguese striker’s career.

Al Nassr entered Wednesday’s match having ended a four-game winless streak in the Saudi Pro League that had cost them the top spot in the standings. They defeated Al Shabab 3-2 last Saturday, improving their position in the league and gaining a boost of confidence heading into the future.

In this context, securing a win against Damac, one of the weakest teams in the league — which had only managed one victory in 15 matches so far — was crucial. Damac remain near the bottom of the standings and face a serious risk of relegation.

During the first half, the differences in individual and team quality between the two sides were clear. Al Nassr took the lead early in the fifth minute thanks to a precise strike from Abdulrahman Ghareeb inside the box. They even had a chance to extend the lead with a header from Cristiano Ronaldo, which was well saved by the opposing goalkeeper.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes the difference

After the break, Al Nassr came onto the field for the second half with the mission of turning their superiority over Damac into the scoreline and securing the win. Just as they had done at the start of the match, they struck early.

Five minutes into the second half, Joao Felix received the ball at the edge of the box, took a moment to assess, and delivered a precise assist to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese striker didn’t need to control the ball — with a single right-footed touch, he finished delicately to one side of goalkeeper Kewin.

With this goal, Ronaldo reached 16 goals in the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League, consolidating his position as the season’s top scorer with an impressive average of a goal per match. In addition, he edges closer to his major career milestone of 1,000 goals: he now has 960, just 40 away from the mark.

What’s next for Al Nassr?

Jamal Harkass’ goal for Damac added some late tension, but it did not prevent Al Nassr from securing a 2-1 victory. The team coached by Jorge Jesus recorded its second consecutive win, allowing them to move within four points of league leaders Al Hilal, who still have a game in hand.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates will next be in action on Monday, January 26, when they host Al Taawoun on Matchday 17 of the Saudi Pro League. Four days later, they will face Al Kholood.