Real Madrid
Jürgen Klopp sets record straight on Real Madrid speculation while addressing role at Red Bull

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Jürgen Klopp presents the "Legende" award to Boris Becker onstage at the SPORT BILD Awards.
Jürgen Klopp has emerged as one of the main names linked to a potential return to the touchline following Xabi Alonso’s dismissal as Real Madrid head coach. With Álvaro Arbeloa appointed as the short-term successor, the former Liverpool boss broke his silence on the speculation while also addressing his current role at Red Bull.

Back in January 2025, after leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season, Klopp was announced as Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer, a position that grants him decision-making influence across the company’s clubs worldwide. Since then, he has been repeatedly linked with several high-profile jobs, with Real Madrid the most recent.

Speaking to the media ahead of RB Leipzig’s clash with Bayern Munich on Saturday, Klopp was asked about a potential return to coaching: “When we built our house, my wife wanted to leave space in the trophy room, and I told her not to worry because there wouldn’t be any more trophies. Of course, I wouldn’t completely rule anything out, but I’m 58 and very happy in my role here,” he said according to Transfermarkt.

Following that response, Klopp was directly asked whether he would be interested in taking over at Real Madrid, and he offered a candid reply. “I’m not excited when Real Madrid are said to be interested in me, because they really aren’t. That’s all just media hype. I’m consistent and I don’t change my opinion from one day to the next. The position I’m in right now is exciting, without me having to worry,” Klopp stated.

Jurgen Klopp coaching Liverpool.

Earlier this month, Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed that Klopp would consider a return to management if Real Madrid made a concrete move this summer, citing the German’s admiration for the Spanish giants. However, for now, Klopp has publicly dismissed any immediate interest in a move to the Bernabéu.

see also

Klopp and his ‘advisor’ role at Red Bull

After beginning his coaching career in 2001, Klopp left a lasting mark at every club he managed, including Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool. He has since taken a major step away from the sidelines, now serving as Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer, overseeing clubs such as RB Leipzig (Germany), Red Bull Bragantino (Brazil), New York Red Bulls (USA), RB Omiya Ardija (Japan), Leeds United (England) and Paris FC (France) through December 2029.

Asked to define his responsibilities while supervising multiple clubs across different continents, Klopp offered clarity: “I don’t want to sound arrogant, but I know how to coach a football team. I’m not a genius. I don’t know much about other things, but I understand football. Red Bull gave me an opportunity in a position that we can define together step by step.

Klopp added that the term “advisor” best describes his current role. “When I was a coach, I often wished I had someone I could talk to. My idea was to be the man I never had. I sat in my office very, very, very often completely alone,” he said, with RB Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schäfer and academy director David Wagner noting that they regularly rely on Klopp’s guidance.

