Another Kylian Mbappe-like saga brewing? PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi sends eight-word warning to Ousmane Dembele regarding contract renewal

The echoes of the Kylian Mbappe era still linger in Paris, and any major contract discussion at Paris Saint-Germain is inevitably framed by what came before. Now, with Ousmane Dembele at the heart of a delicate renewal process and Nasser Al-Khelaifi once again setting boundaries in public, the question feels unavoidable: is the club heading toward another long, tension-filled saga — or has Paris finally learned from its past?

PSG and Dembele have reportedly begun discussions over a possible contract extension, though the process remains at an early stage. While initial contact has been made with the player’s entourage, no formal offer with detailed figures was presented at first, reflecting the club’s belief that there is time on their side. Dembele’s current deal runs until 2028, leaving the club under no immediate pressure to rush negotiations.

French media have described the 28-year-old forward as calm and unaffected by the speculation, emphasizing that the primary obstacle is financial rather than sporting. PSG considers the forward a central pillar of Luis Enrique’s project, but it is unwilling to re-enter an era of unchecked wage inflation.

According to multiple outlets, the Ligue 1 giant has now tabled an offer believed to be worth around $35 million per year. However, reports suggest Dembele and his representatives view that figure as insufficient, with expectations closer to $70 million annually following his Ballon d’Or-winning season.

Foot Mercato and RMC Sport both note that this divergence could prolong talks well beyond the current season, with no resolution expected in the short term. PSG’s leadership believes the star’s importance can be reflected through performance-related bonuses and incentives rather than a dramatic increase to the fixed wage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luis Enrique steps aside — deliberately

When asked about Dembele’s future, head coach Luis Enrique chose not to engage publicly with the topic. Instead, he redirected questions toward the sporting director, stressing that negotiations are private and warning against the constant noise surrounding PSG.

“There are always voices, rumours, fake news,” the coach said, insisting that the club knows exactly what it wants, and that discretion is part of its strategy. This hands-off approach reinforces the French side’s desire to avoid the media-driven standoffs that defined previous renewals.

What did Al-Khelaifi say?

The clearest signal, however, came from the very top. Speaking to Canal+, Nasser Al-Khelaifi addressed the situation directly — and delivered a line that now frames the entire negotiation. “We have a salary cap, as everyone knows.” Those eight words were not accidental. Thus, the Parisians have now publicly reaffirmed that no player — regardless of status or success — will be allowed to break the club’s wage structure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Al-Khelaifi expanded on that stance with unmistakable clarity. “Ousmane Dembele is a legend at Paris Saint-Germain, but the club and the team are the most important things.” He also added a personal note, underlining that firmness does not equal hostility. “I love Ousmane. People may not know him, but he’s a wonderful person.”

Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe

The message is unmistakable: PSG will not repeat the mistakes of the past. After years of accommodating superstar demands, the club has shifted toward a more collective model — one that prioritizes balance over individual leverage. This approach inevitably invites comparisons to Mbappe’s prolonged negotiations, but internally, the team believes the situation is fundamentally different. There is admiration for Dembele, but also limits — and those limits are non-negotiable.

Advertisement