Karim Benzema reportedly sets clear path on his future as Al Ittihad star edges toward a surprise team

After shining for more than a decade at Real Madrid, Karim Benzema surprised everyone by heading to Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League. Since his arrival, the Frenchman has continued to excel, winning two titles while scoring 54 goals and providing 17 assists in 83 appearances. However, his future at Al Ittihad is far from secure, leaving the door open to a possible early exit to a surprising destination—one that could jeopardize his return to Europe.

With a contract running until 2026, Al Ittihad sought to secure Karim Benzema’s continuity by presenting him with an unusual renewal offer. According to L’Équipe, the club proposed a new deal to the 38-year-old veteran without a base salary, instead granting him 100% of his image rights. Far from being an appealing proposal for the Frenchman, the striker reportedly took the offer poorly and decided to leave the club immediately.

According to Ben Jacobs on X, formerly Twitter, Karim Benzema is very close to leaving Al Ittihad, with a surprising move to Al Hilal gaining momentum. Additionally, Sacha Tavolieri reports that the Frenchman’s exit would cost around €25 million, making the operation far from straightforward. While the deal appears to be moving in the right direction, it is not fully decided, as the 38-year-old star is seeking a triumphant return to Europe.

Benzema’s arrival at Al Hilal may be imminent, but it is not yet certain. Now a veteran player, the Frenchman could seek a return to European leagues, with Olympique Lyon being his preferred destination as it was his childhood team. However, this return seems quite complex, as the French team is not in a good financial position and paying a high transfer fee would be difficult, but it would not be completely ruled out and would be a priority if an offer came in.

Benzema’s Al Ittihad tenure defined by ups and downs

Karim Benzema arrived at Al Ittihad as a true superstar, coming off a period of top form at Real Madrid and as the reigning Ballon d’Or winner. The Frenchman has left mixed feelings since his arrival in the Saudi Pro League, as he has had an undeniable impact on the club’s sporting project, but perhaps has not lived up to expectations. For this reason, his potential departure might not be entirely negative for the team.

Even though Benzema has already lifted a Saudi Pro League title and a Saudi Super Cup with Al Ittihad, he has not produced a goalscoring impact on the same level as Cristiano Ronaldo. While the Portuguese star has scored 111 goals in 127 matches for Al Nassr, the Frenchman has managed just 54 goals in 83 appearances. In addition, the 38-year-old star has failed to finish as the league’s top scorer, leaving a great deal of dissatisfaction among fans.