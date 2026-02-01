Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
saudi pro league
Comments

Ronaldo’s pull still matters as Al Ahli’s Ivan Toney details the Portuguese influence on his Saudi Pro League move

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr and Ivan Toney of Al Ahli.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr and Ivan Toney of Al Ahli.

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the most transformative player in the history of the Saudi Pro League. Not only has he made an impact through his performances at Al Nassr, but his arrival has also opened the door for several star players to join other clubs across the league. With this in mind, Ivan Toney spoke about the importance the Portuguese star had in his decision to join Al Ahli, where he now stands as the central figure of the club’s project.

In a recent interview with The Mirror, Ivan Toney elaborated on his arrival in the Saudi Pro League in 2024, making clear the influence of Cristiano Ronaldo: I didn’t know too much about the Pro League, but then Ronaldo moved here in 2023 and a few others followed. When the option came around for me to move, I dived deeper into it to see what it was about. And, by that point, it was looking good.”

Far from being a star on the level of Cristiano Ronaldo, Ivan Toney arrived at Al Ahli as a striker in peak form from Brentford in the Premier League. Nevertheless, the Englishman has proven to be truly decisive, scoring 56 goals and providing 14 assists in 72 matches. In addition, he has already lifted the Saudi Super Cup title, playing a key role within the team’s collective structure by defeating Al Nassr in the final.

With a contract extending to 2028 at Al Ahli, Toney is anticipated to stay in the Saudi Pro-League for a few more years. Nonetheless, the Englishman’s impressive form has reportedly caught the attention of Juventus FC. According to reports from Ekrem Konur, they even initiated talks for him in January 2026. In a surprising turn of events, the 29-year-old striker reportedly rejected the move, expressing his desire to continue excelling as a main star.

Al Ahli&#039;s Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney of Al Ahli celebrates after scoring a goal.

Toney draws comparison between Saudi Pro League and Premier League

Following his decision to leave Brentford, Ivan Toney was heavily criticized by fans, as he chose to move to the Saudi Pro League, an emerging competition. Not only did he have an offer from Al Ahli, but also from major clubs within the European elite. Nevertheless, the 29-year-old star has consistently defended the league’s competitive level and even went as far as making a surprising comparison with the Premier League that caught many fans off guard.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers double 2026 blow as Al-Nassr captain loses Saudi Pro League Player of the Month award after being overtaken in Golden Boot race

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo suffers double 2026 blow as Al-Nassr captain loses Saudi Pro League Player of the Month award after being overtaken in Golden Boot race

“I’ve said before and I’ll say it again, there are players in this league that could still play in the Premier League. The standard is high… If Al-Ahli were in the Premier League, we’d finish quite high. That’s my personal opinion. People might kill it, no problem. But I know my ­team-mates, and I know their ­qualities. You have to be on it every week, because if you’re not, you get pushed over. You have to be in the right mindset,” Toney said, via The Mirror.

Ivan Toney’s comments may have surprised many, but they reflect a reality that’s hard to ignore. Unlike many European clubs, teams in the Saudi Pro League possess the financial strength to sign multiple world-class stars like Sergej Milinković-Savić, , Fabinho, Riyad Mahrez, Franck Kessié, N’Golo Kanté, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kingsley Coman, Sadio Mané, and many others have the talent to easily shine in Europe.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo spotted limping as Jorge Jesus reportedtly makes key decision on his availability for next Al Nassr match

Cristiano Ronaldo spotted limping as Jorge Jesus reportedtly makes key decision on his availability for next Al Nassr match

After being spotted limping in the last game, head coach Jorge Jesus reportedly made a final decision on Cristiano Ronaldo's availability for Al Nassr's next game.

Cristiano Ronaldo suffers double 2026 blow as Al-Nassr captain loses Saudi Pro League Player of the Month award after being overtaken in Golden Boot race

Cristiano Ronaldo suffers double 2026 blow as Al-Nassr captain loses Saudi Pro League Player of the Month award after being overtaken in Golden Boot race

Despite scoring regularly and remaining a central figure in the team’s attack, Ronaldo faced an unexpected setback: he missed out on the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month award, while the Golden Boot race took an intriguing twist.

Cristiano Ronaldo driving Al-Nassr transfer plan with surprise target: Everyone expects Vinicius in Saudi Pro League, but CR7 wants shock Real Madrid reunion

Cristiano Ronaldo driving Al-Nassr transfer plan with surprise target: Everyone expects Vinicius in Saudi Pro League, but CR7 wants shock Real Madrid reunion

While Vinicius continues to dominate headlines as a dream target for Saudi soccer, attention is quietly shifting toward another familiar face from Ronaldo’s storied past.

Will Lionel Messi play in the 2026 World Cup? Inter Miami boss Mascherano gives 3-word take on Argentina captain

Will Lionel Messi play in the 2026 World Cup? Inter Miami boss Mascherano gives 3-word take on Argentina captain

With uncertainty regarding Lionel Messi's presence in the 2026 World Cup, Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano issued a 3-word answer on the Argentina captain's situation.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo