Ronaldo’s pull still matters as Al Ahli’s Ivan Toney details the Portuguese influence on his Saudi Pro League move

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the most transformative player in the history of the Saudi Pro League. Not only has he made an impact through his performances at Al Nassr, but his arrival has also opened the door for several star players to join other clubs across the league. With this in mind, Ivan Toney spoke about the importance the Portuguese star had in his decision to join Al Ahli, where he now stands as the central figure of the club’s project.

In a recent interview with The Mirror, Ivan Toney elaborated on his arrival in the Saudi Pro League in 2024, making clear the influence of Cristiano Ronaldo: “I didn’t know too much about the Pro League, but then Ronaldo moved here in 2023 and a few others followed. When the option came around for me to move, I dived deeper into it to see what it was about. And, by that point, it was looking good.”

Far from being a star on the level of Cristiano Ronaldo, Ivan Toney arrived at Al Ahli as a striker in peak form from Brentford in the Premier League. Nevertheless, the Englishman has proven to be truly decisive, scoring 56 goals and providing 14 assists in 72 matches. In addition, he has already lifted the Saudi Super Cup title, playing a key role within the team’s collective structure by defeating Al Nassr in the final.

With a contract extending to 2028 at Al Ahli, Toney is anticipated to stay in the Saudi Pro-League for a few more years. Nonetheless, the Englishman’s impressive form has reportedly caught the attention of Juventus FC. According to reports from Ekrem Konur, they even initiated talks for him in January 2026. In a surprising turn of events, the 29-year-old striker reportedly rejected the move, expressing his desire to continue excelling as a main star.

Ivan Toney of Al Ahli celebrates after scoring a goal.

Toney draws comparison between Saudi Pro League and Premier League

Following his decision to leave Brentford, Ivan Toney was heavily criticized by fans, as he chose to move to the Saudi Pro League, an emerging competition. Not only did he have an offer from Al Ahli, but also from major clubs within the European elite. Nevertheless, the 29-year-old star has consistently defended the league’s competitive level and even went as far as making a surprising comparison with the Premier League that caught many fans off guard.

“I’ve said before and I’ll say it again, there are players in this league that could still play in the Premier League. The standard is high… If Al-Ahli were in the Premier League, we’d finish quite high. That’s my personal opinion. People might kill it, no problem. But I know my ­team-mates, and I know their ­qualities. You have to be on it every week, because if you’re not, you get pushed over. You have to be in the right mindset,” Toney said, via The Mirror.

Ivan Toney’s comments may have surprised many, but they reflect a reality that’s hard to ignore. Unlike many European clubs, teams in the Saudi Pro League possess the financial strength to sign multiple world-class stars like Sergej Milinković-Savić, , Fabinho, Riyad Mahrez, Franck Kessié, N’Golo Kanté, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kingsley Coman, Sadio Mané, and many others have the talent to easily shine in Europe.