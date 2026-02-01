Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Brazil & Real Madrid wonderkid Endrick reveals his idol pick

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have defined an entire generation of soccer players, delivering elite performances week after week while constantly rewriting the record books. As part of the next wave of young talent, Brazil and Real Madrid wonderkid Endrick has now revealed which of the two legends he considers his idol.

A product of Palmeiras’ academy, Endrick was signed by Real Madrid for €60 million at just 17 years old, widely viewed as one of the brightest prospects of his generation. With a contract tying him to Los Blancos through June 2030, the striker is now focused on earning his place in Europe during his current stint with Olympique Lyon.

In an interview with L’Equipe, Endrick made his admiration clear when discussing his role model: “Cristiano Ronaldo is my No. 1 idol. What I admire most is that at 40 years old, he’s still the hardest worker out of everyone else.“

In an era dominated by Messi and Ronaldo, it was the Portuguese superstar who left the deepest mark on Endrick, who also emphasized his identity as a true No. 9 despite debate over his position. “He’s close to retirement, but he’s still capable of playing for many more years. I hope he does,” the Brazilian stated.

Although he has not been included in Carlo Ancelotti’s most recent Brazil call-ups, Endrick remains hopeful of one day sharing the World Cup stage with his idol. “Play against Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup? Ah, that would be wonderful. I hope it happens — and that we win,” he added.

Endrick chasing a place at the World Cup

The 2025-26 season marked Endrick’s second year under contract with Real Madrid, but limited opportunities (just three appearances in the first six months) left him on the fringes of Brazil’s plans with the 2026 World Cup approaching. As a result, the striker sought a temporary move away, joining Lyon on a six-month loan deal after the French club paid $1.17 million to Madrid.

Speaking with the French outlet, Endrick explained how the move could help him fulfill his international ambitions. “I came here to be happy, to play. Going to the World Cup is a dream and, God willing, I will play in it. But here my mission is to play well, and if I do that at my club, I can earn a call-up to the national team,” he stated.

So far, the move has paid off. Endrick has appeared in four matches for Lyon, scoring four goals and adding one assist, while earning two MVP awards in victories. With Ancelotti’s backing for the move, the 18-year-old has put himself firmly back in the conversation for what could be his first World Cup appearance.

