Karim Benzema’s Saudi Pro League adventure hits snag: Al-Ittihad boss Sergio Conceicao breaks silence as controversial renewal offer emerges

Karim Benzema and Sergio Conceicao now find themselves at the center of one of the Saudi Pro League’s most delicate situations. What began as a routine league fixture has spiraled into a wider debate about contracts, respect, and the long-term sustainability of elite European stars in the Middle East. As attention turns toward Al-Ittihad’s internal dynamics, the absence of the club’s captain has raised eyebrows, fueled speculation, and forced the head coach into an uncomfortable public spotlight.

With Karim Benzema, a Ballon d’Or winner and global icon, unexpectedly missing from a key matchday squad, the discussion has shifted from tactics to governance. Meanwhile, Sergio Conceicao, newly tasked with stabilizing the project on the pitch, has been left navigating questions that extend far beyond soccer. While details initially remained carefully guarded, the story behind Benzema’s silence has now begun to surface — and it paints a picture of growing tension between player and club.

Following Al-Ittihad’s 2-2 draw against Al-Fateh, questions inevitably turned toward Benzema’s absence. Reports suggested that the striker had personally requested not to be selected, citing unresolved contractual issues. When pressed, Conceicao refused to be drawn into administrative matters, offering a firm but respectful response. “You will have to ask the club about Karim Benzema. I am here to train, prepare for matches, achieve results, and win titles. Everything else is outside my responsibilities,” Conceicao told reporters.

The Portuguese coach did, however, take care to publicly defend his captain’s professionalism. “I can say that Karim is a great professional, a fantastic player, and I am proud to coach him,” he added. Those words carried weight. They signaled internal respect while simultaneously underscoring that the dispute sits squarely with club leadership, not the technical staff.

The offer that changed everything

The mystery surrounding Benzema’s situation began to unravel midway through the week. Reports from L’Equipe, later echoed by Fabrizio Romano, revealed that Al-Ittihad had presented Benzema with an unconventional renewal proposal — one that sharply diverged from expectations.

According to Romano, the structure of the offer proved decisive. “Karim Benzema received a new contract proposal from Al Ittihad that is not what he expected,” Romano explained. “Benzema feels the promises coming from the club since last summer were different about a new contract.” The proposal would have extended Benzema’s stay beyond the expiration of his current deal, but without a traditional fixed salary, instead compensating him entirely through image rights payments.

In other words, playing without a base wage. “Basically, playing for free without any extra money, but just paid his image rights immediately,” Romano added. For a player of Benzema’s stature — and status as one of the highest-paid players in the world, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi — the offer was perceived as deeply disrespectful.

The captain steps aside

The disagreement reached a public breaking point when Benzema declined to feature against Al-Fateh. For a player who recorded 30 goal contributions during Al-Ittihad’s title-winning campaign and has already scored 16 goals in all competitions this season, the decision was extraordinary.

According to ESPN, Benzema felt “disrespected” by the proposal and has since been training away from the main squad while considering his future. The situation is further complicated by the league’s structure. Contract renewals for high-profile foreign players reportedly fall under centralized Saudi Pro League oversight, limiting Al-Ittihad’s direct control over negotiations.