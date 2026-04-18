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How to watch Colorado Rapids vs Inter Miami in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Lionel Messi of Inter Miami
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Colorado Rapids vs Inter Miami on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Colorado Rapids vs Inter Miami
WHAT MLS 2026 season
WHEN 4:30pm ET / 1:30am PT • Saturday, April 18, 2026
WHERE Apple TV
STREAM WATCH NOW
Watch on Apple TV

Match Overview

All eyes shift to a key MLS showdown as Inter Miami look to regain momentum after settling for a high-energy 2-2 draw last time out, a result that showcased their attacking firepower but left them still four points shy of the top spot with 12 points.

With Lionel Messi leading the charge, Miami now prepares for a tough challenge against Colorado Rapids, a team riding solid form and sitting sixth in the standings with the same 12-point tally, though still trailing the conference leaders by six points—making this matchup a pivotal opportunity for both sides to climb the table.

Details on how to watch

Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Colorado Rapids vs Inter Miami and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
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Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
Apple TV is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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