How to watch Colorado Rapids vs Inter Miami in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Colorado Rapids vs Inter Miami on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Colorado Rapids vs Inter Miami WHAT MLS 2026 season WHEN 4:30pm ET / 1:30am PT • Saturday, April 18, 2026 WHERE Apple TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

All eyes shift to a key MLS showdown as Inter Miami look to regain momentum after settling for a high-energy 2-2 draw last time out, a result that showcased their attacking firepower but left them still four points shy of the top spot with 12 points.

With Lionel Messi leading the charge, Miami now prepares for a tough challenge against Colorado Rapids, a team riding solid form and sitting sixth in the standings with the same 12-point tally, though still trailing the conference leaders by six points—making this matchup a pivotal opportunity for both sides to climb the table.

Details on how to watch Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Colorado Rapids vs Inter Miami and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

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Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

Apple TV is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.

SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming

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