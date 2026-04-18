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Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema’s rivalry to continue as Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal seal AFC Champions League Elite spots, all thanks to Saudi Pro League

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Karim Benzema (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)
© Getty ImagesKarim Benzema (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema are once again at the center of Asian soccer’s shifting power balance, with both stars influencing a Saudi Pro League that has reshaped continental qualification. Their presence at rival clubs has pushed Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal into AFC Champions League Elite qualification spots, reinforcing how far the league has come in global relevance.

The Saudi Pro League’s transformation has placed clubs like Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal at the heart of Asia’s soccer hierarchy. With global names such as Ronaldo and Benzema leading the charge, expectations have risen sharply both domestically and internationally.

Yet continental qualification remains unforgiving, and even the strongest squads are not guaranteed a place in the top-tier AFC competition without consistent league results.

Al-Nassr last featured in the inaugural AFC Champions League Elite during the 2024-25 campaign. However, its domestic finish told a different story the following year. A third-place finish in the league pushed Ronaldo’s side into the AFC Champions League Two, a secondary competition that reflects how unforgiving qualification rules have become.

ronaldo al nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC during the Saudi Pro League game between Al Nassr and Al Taawoun

This shift was not about a lack of quality. Instead, it highlighted the growing competitiveness within Saudi soccer, where even star-studded squads must deliver consistently to remain at the highest level. Still, its campaign in the AFC Champions League Two has been strong, with the club progressing into the knockout rounds and positioning itself as one of the favorites for the title.

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Al-Hilal’s high-stakes continental battle ended early

While Al-Nassr’s situation reflects qualification margins, Al-Hilal’s journey shows the competitive intensity at the top level. The club recently endured a dramatic Round of 16 clash against Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite, producing a match filled with goals, momentum swings, and a penalty shootout finish.

Despite strong performances from players such as Karim Benzema’s attacking contributions and the squad’s overall depth, the Blue Waves were pushed to the limit before eventually falling in a chaotic shootout decided by fine margins.

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What comes next for Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal

Recent developments confirm that both Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal have now secured qualification for the next AFC Champions League Elite season based on their current Saudi Pro League standings. According to Sportksanet’s report, “Al-Nassr currently leads the table with a clear margin over Al-Hilal in second, with both sides mathematically out of reach of the chasing pack.”

This guarantees their return to Asia’s top-tier competition, reinforcing the league’s rising dominance in continental soccer. Looking ahead, the return to the Asian top competition represents more than qualification. It is a statement of intent from both clubs as they aim to dominate not only domestically but across the continent.

For Al-Nassr, it offers a chance to re-establish itself among the best after a brief setback. For Al-Hilal, it provides another opportunity to convert strong performances into silverware.

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