Lionel Scaloni reportedly emerges as Real Madrid target for head coach role in a post-2026 World Cup move

Lionel Scaloni has managed to turn Argentina into one of the best national sides in the world. Not only did he lead them to the 2022 World Cup title, but he also built a highly competitive roster blending experience and youth. Despite this, his future with the national team remains unclear, as he has yet to renew his contract. Furthermore, he is reportedly emerging as a leading candidate to become Real Madrid head coach in a post-2026 World Cup move.

According to Abraham P. Romero, via El Mundo, Los Blancos have decided to move on from Álvaro Arbeloa, as they believe he failed to get the most out of the current squad. As a result, they have chosen to rule out young, inexperienced candidates, instead focusing on those with world-class experience. In this context, Lionel Scaloni emerges as a clear candidate to take over the role after the 2026 World Cup.

With a contract with Argentina running through the end of 2026, Scaloni may not face a difficult exit from the national team. After ending a 36-year drought without winning a World Cup title, he has become one of the best coaches in the world, building a roster with a good balance between experience and youth. However, he may not decide on his future until after the tournament, leaving Real Madrid without a clear answer for several months.

While Lionel Scaloni managed to lead Argentina to a World Cup title, he has never had experience as a head coach at club level. His closest role came as an assistant to Jorge Sampaoli at Sevilla FC. Far from being a simple challenge, he could face the demanding day-to-day environment at Real Madrid, defined by sky-high expectations and little tolerance for trophyless seasons. With this in mind, Los Blancos are keeping four other alternatives on their shortlist.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni.

Not only Scaloni: Real Madrid reportedly chase four coaches

After Carlo Ancelotti’s departure, Real Madrid made the risky decision to back Xabi Alonso, who had impressed at Bayer Leverkusen. However, he did not arrive with extensive experience managing star players, something that ultimately cost him his position. Nor has Álvaro Arbeloa proven to be the solution, as he failed to change the team’s reality. As a result, they are reportedly not only adding Lionel Scaloni, but also considering four other experienced candidates.

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Alongside Lionel Scaloni, Los Blancos have decided to add Didier Deschamps, who is set to leave France after the 2026 World Cup. While Jürgen Klopp is another clear favorite, he is not expected to leave the Red Bull GmbH group, but he will once again be tempted. Moreover, Mauricio Pochettino emerges as a surprise candidate, as president Florentino Pérez reportedly holds him in high regard, according to El Mundo.

While the incident between Vinícius Jr. and Gianluca Prestianni cast doubt over his candidacy, José Mourinho is also considered among the options to coach Real Madrid, according to El Mundo. As one of the managers most beloved by the fanbase, the Portuguese could be key to getting this promising team back on track, having consistently shown his ability to manage big egos and leading los Blancos into a new era.