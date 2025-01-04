A series of injuries and inconsistent performances defined Real Madrid’s first half of the season, but the team has shown significant improvement, reclaiming the top spot in La Liga. Among those stepping up during this challenging period is Jude Bellingham, who has embraced a leadership role as Vinicius Junior serves a suspension and Kylian Mbappe adjusts to his new team.

When Real Madrid secured Kylian Mbappe in a blockbuster summer transfer, the club seemed poised to dominate. However, early struggles, including positional adjustments for Vinicius and Mbappe, dampened expectations. Amid this turmoil, Bellingham has emerged as a consistent force, showcasing growth in his performances.

Despite missing a penalty, Bellingham was the hero in Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory against Valencia, providing both an assist and the winning goal. Speaking to Real Madrid TV, he credited his teammates for their unwavering support:

“When you have this badge you can never give up. With the missed penalty my teammates could have blamed me, but they encouraged me and consoled me. We showed the character of Real Madrid with 10 players. We stood up for ourselves and got three huge points for the league.”

Reflecting on his performance, Bellingham highlighted his determination to lead: “Apart from the goal and the assist, I played well. I had a good rest with my family and I came back with a lot of desire and determination. That’s why the penalty didn’t affect me because I knew I was playing well. It’s nice to score the winning goal, but it’s more important that we perform like this. I want to be a leader in the team and I showed that tonight.”

Real Madrid’s resurgence sees them atop La Liga with 43 points in 19 games—an impressive turnaround from their rocky start. Since scoring his first goal of the season in November, Bellingham has found the net in nearly every match, cementing himself as the team’s talisman.

Bellingham: A leader in the making

Real Madrid currently lacks a definitive on-field leader, a void felt since the departures of icons like Fernando Hierro, Raul Gonzalez, Iker Casillas, and Sergio Ramos. While Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez wear the captain’s armband, Modric is approaching retirement, and Vazquez, often sidelined, serves as a backup to an injured Dani Carvajal.

Vinicius Junior and Mbappe, despite their star status, don’t seem to fit the profile of a traditional leader. Vinicius has been involved in controversies, including his recent red card against Valencia, while Mbappe, despite captaining France, has faced doubts about his leadership from coach Didier Deschamps.

Bellingham, in contrast, has stood out for his maturity and professionalism. Though still mastering Spanish, he has seamlessly adapted to the club and earned admiration from teammates and fans alike.

In April 2024, before winning La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, veteran defender Antonio Rudiger was shocked by Bellingham’s debut season in Spain. “I was a little surprised by Jude Bellingham at first, I didn’t know him that well. But my goodness… what a personality! He doesn’t look like he’s 20 years old. I’m sure he will be a leader because for his age he is very mature, he’s special,” the German said.

Now 21, Bellingham has publicly expressed his ambition to become a leader at Real Madrid. With every game, he strengthens his case as a cornerstone of the team and a potential future captain—someone capable of embodying the club’s storied legacy.