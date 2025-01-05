As Lionel Messi approaches the twilight of his illustrious career, questions about his plans after retirement have begun to arise. A former Inter Miami teammate recently shared his thoughts on Messi’s future, confessing that he “can’t imagine him off the field.”

Oscar Ustari, who joined Inter Miami as a backup goalkeeper in September 2024, spent three months alongside Messi at the MLS club. Despite limited appearances, the legendary forward left an indelible mark on Ustari, both as a player and as a person.

Speaking to the Argentine program DSports Radio, Ustari praised Messi’s relentless competitive spirit. “Messi is unbearably competitive; he’s incredible at everything. There are teammates who hadn’t seen him before and are amazed,” he said. “Nothing happens by chance at that level. You can see that his outlet is soccer—training, staying in shape, and proving every day who he is,” he admitted.

The goalkeeper also recalled a memorable first impression upon arriving at the club: “He enjoys what he does. The first day I arrived at the club, he was doing keepy-uppies shirtless, and all the guys were gathered around him. He treats everyone equally; he’s very family-oriented. He’s someone who generates so much admiration worldwide.”

Having previously shared the pitch with Messi in Argentina’s youth teams, including the U-20 World Cup-winning squad in 2005 and the Olympic gold medal team in 2008, Ustari knows firsthand the impact Messi can have on and off the field. The duo reunited at Inter Miami, where they shared a successful run, highlighted by winning the 2024 Supporters’ Shield.

What’s next for Messi after retirement?

Now 37 years old, Messi’s retirement looms on the horizon, sparking curiosity about his next chapter. Ustari offered insights into what the future might hold, suggesting that Messi’s life after playing may remain closely tied to the sport.

“He’s very involved in the academy and aware of everything. I see him in that role a bit. He’ll have to manage his image from a different perspective. I can’t imagine him off the field,” the goalkeeper stated.

Messi himself has expressed uncertainty about his post-retirement plans, though he has ruled out coaching. “I honestly don’t know. I know that I wouldn’t like to be a coach, but I’m not sure either about what I can become in the future,” Messi said in an interview with Fabrizio Romano for 433.

While Messi’s passion for mentoring youth players through academies has been widely noted, his immediate focus remains on continuing to deliver moments of brilliance on the pitch. Fans can expect to enjoy his presence in the game at least until the 2026 World Cup, where he hopes to lead Argentina once more.