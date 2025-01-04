Inter Miami star Lionel Messi was among the 19 individuals honored by USA President Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Saturday. However, the soccer legend was notably absent from the ceremony, sparking curiosity among fans and attendees. Messi later revealed the reason behind his absence.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is recognized as the nation’s highest civilian honor, celebrating individuals who have made exemplary contributions to society. Messi’s absence raised questions, but it was soon clarified that he had communicated his inability to attend due to an unavoidable commitment.

“It is a profound honor to have been distinguished with this recognition (…). It is an enormous privilege, and I am deeply grateful for it (…). Unfortunately, I have a prior commitment and will not be able to attend the ceremony at the White House on January 4. However, I want you to know that I sincerely value this gesture,” Messi wrote in a letter addressed to the White House.

The Argentine star had traveled to his hometown of Rosario, Argentina, to celebrate the Christmas and New Year holidays with his family. The tight scheduling between the holidays, his personal obligations, and the event itself made it impossible for Messi to attend the January 4 ceremony.

While he was unable to be present, Messi expressed his appreciation for the honor and left open the possibility of a future meeting when he returns to the United States. The invitation, which required approvals from Inter Miami and FIFA, was reportedly extended in late December, leaving little preparation time.

Messi’s philanthropic legacy outside soccer

Lionel Messi’s impact extends far beyond the soccer field. “Lionel Messi is the most decorated player in the history of professional soccer. He supports healthcare and education programs for children around the world through the Leo Messi Foundation and serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador,” the White House noted when awarding Messi the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Established in 2007, the Leo Messi Foundation has funded critical educational and healthcare infrastructure projects in countries like Argentina, Spain, Syria, and Bangladesh. A notable achievement was the opening of a pediatric oncology center in Rosario, Messi’s hometown, aimed at improving access to cancer treatment for children.

As a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2010, Messi has also participated in campaigns promoting inclusion, access to education, and the protection of children’s rights in vulnerable communities worldwide.