Real Madrid pulled off a dramatic comeback against Valencia in a rescheduled Matchday 12 fixture of the 2024-25 La Liga season, postponed earlier due to DANA floods. However, the spotlight shifted to Vinicius Junior, who now faces the risk of a severe suspension following his red card, and could be absent for the Spanish Super Cup.

It was a challenging match for Real Madrid, who struggled throughout the first half. In the second half, Jude Bellingham missed a penalty, and Kylian Mbappe’s goal was disallowed for offside, adding to the team’s frustrations. The tension culminated with Vinicius losing his composure.

In the 78th minute, the Brazilian forward shoved Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski with both hands before a goal kick, sending him to the ground. Referee Soto Grado consulted VAR and, after reviewing the footage, issued Vinicius a straight red card for violent conduct.

Vinicius now faces a minimum suspension of four matches under Article 103 of La Liga’s disciplinary code, which addresses assaults. Depending on the ruling, the ban could extend up to 12 matches—a significant blow for Real Madrid. The article outlines:

“Assaulting another person, without causing injury, with the determining factor for this offense being the deliberate intent, especially when the action occurs while play is stopped or at such a distance from where it is taking place that it is impossible to intervene in the play, will be punished with a suspension of four to twelve matches.”

If the minimum four-game suspension is upheld, Vinicius will miss the Copa del Rey clash against Deportiva Minera, the Spain Super Cup semifinal against Mallorca, a potential final against Athletic Bilbao or Barcelona, and a La Liga match against Las Palmas.

Real Madrid will appeal the red card

Despite the looming suspension, Real Madrid maintains that the red card was unwarranted. “What we truly believe is that it wasn’t a red card; it was two yellows, but that’s it. He was shown the red, he went off, and the team was able to respond to this challenge,” said coach Carlo Ancelotti in the post-match press conference.

Real Madrid argues that Dimitrievski provoked Vinicius, allegedly pulling his shirt while the Brazilian was on the ground, leading to his reaction. Ancelotti confirmed the club’s intention to appeal: “We are going to appeal and use the appropriate resources to ensure he isn’t sanctioned. For us, it wasn’t a red card.”

The possible absence of Vinicius in key fixtures would pose a significant challenge for Los Blancos, especially with the Spain Super Cup and other crucial matches on the horizon. Meanwhile, the club’s appeal will be closely watched as they aim to mitigate the fallout from the Brazilian star’s red card incident.