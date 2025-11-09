Jordi Alba reaches incredible Inter Miami milestone vs. Nashville that Lionel Messi has yet to achieve

Jordi Alba was one of Inter Miami’s standout performers in Game 3 of the MLS playoffs against Nashville SC, even as Lionel Messi stole the spotlight with a brilliant display. But on Saturday night, the Spanish defender quietly reached a milestone with Inter Miami that Messi has yet to achieve.

After a disappointing 2–1 loss in Game 2, the Herons were forced to win to avoid another first-round MLS Cup exit like last season. Led by a sensational Messi, who finished with two goals and an assist, Inter Miami advanced to the next round in a match that also proved meaningful for Alba.

Against Nashville, Jordi Alba made his 100th appearance for Inter Miami. The left back arrived on a free transfer from FC Barcelona in July 2023, and through consistent high-level performances, has now joined an exclusive group of players to reach the century mark with the club.

With Alba’s achievement, the 100-game club now includes:

Drake Callender (2020-2025): 118 games. Robert Taylor (2022-2025): 116 games. Sergio Busquets (2023-): 113 games. Benjamin Cremaschi (2023-2025): 107 games. Noah Allen (2022-): 105 games. Leonardo Campana (2022-2024): 100 games. Jordi Alba (2023-): 100 games.

Jordi Alba #18 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with teammates his 100th game.

Since his arrival, Alba has established himself as one of the league’s top left backs, earning a spot in the 2024 MLS Best XI. Across his 100 matches, he has contributed 15 goals and 31 assists, ranking second in club history behind Messi, who leads with 38 assists.

Messi nearing the 100-games club

Lionel Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami played a key role in attracting former Barcelona teammates such as Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez. But despite joining in the same 2023 summer window as Alba, Messi has not yet matched his teammate’s appearance total.

Saturday’s matchup against Nashville marked Messi’s 85th game for Inter Miami, still 15 short of the century. Even if the Herons reach the MLS Cup final, Messi will fall short of the 100-match mark this season. However, with his contract recently extended for three more years, it’s only a matter of time before the Argentine joins the 100-games club during the 2026 campaign.