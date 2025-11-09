Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Inter Miami
Comments

Jordi Alba reaches incredible Inter Miami milestone vs. Nashville that Lionel Messi has yet to achieve

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Jordi Alba (L) #18 and Lionel Messi (R) #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesJordi Alba (L) #18 and Lionel Messi (R) #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Jordi Alba was one of Inter Miami’s standout performers in Game 3 of the MLS playoffs against Nashville SC, even as Lionel Messi stole the spotlight with a brilliant display. But on Saturday night, the Spanish defender quietly reached a milestone with Inter Miami that Messi has yet to achieve.

After a disappointing 2–1 loss in Game 2, the Herons were forced to win to avoid another first-round MLS Cup exit like last season. Led by a sensational Messi, who finished with two goals and an assist, Inter Miami advanced to the next round in a match that also proved meaningful for Alba.

Against Nashville, Jordi Alba made his 100th appearance for Inter Miami. The left back arrived on a free transfer from FC Barcelona in July 2023, and through consistent high-level performances, has now joined an exclusive group of players to reach the century mark with the club.

With Alba’s achievement, the 100-game club now includes:

  1. Drake Callender (2020-2025): 118 games.
  2. Robert Taylor (2022-2025): 116 games.
  3. Sergio Busquets (2023-): 113 games.
  4. Benjamin Cremaschi (2023-2025): 107 games.
  5. Noah Allen (2022-): 105 games.
  6. Leonardo Campana (2022-2024): 100 games.
  7. Jordi Alba (2023-): 100 games.
Jordi Alba #18 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with teammates his 100th game.

Jordi Alba #18 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with teammates his 100th game.

Since his arrival, Alba has established himself as one of the league’s top left backs, earning a spot in the 2024 MLS Best XI. Across his 100 matches, he has contributed 15 goals and 31 assists, ranking second in club history behind Messi, who leads with 38 assists.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi reached an impressive 400 career assists: How many does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

see also

Lionel Messi reached an impressive 400 career assists: How many does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

Messi nearing the 100-games club

Lionel Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami played a key role in attracting former Barcelona teammates such as Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez. But despite joining in the same 2023 summer window as Alba, Messi has not yet matched his teammate’s appearance total.

Saturday’s matchup against Nashville marked Messi’s 85th game for Inter Miami, still 15 short of the century. Even if the Herons reach the MLS Cup final, Messi will fall short of the 100-match mark this season. However, with his contract recently extended for three more years, it’s only a matter of time before the Argentine joins the 100-games club during the 2026 campaign.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Is Jordi Alba available for Inter Miami’s playoff match vs. Nashville? Coach Mascherano gives crucial injury update

Is Jordi Alba available for Inter Miami’s playoff match vs. Nashville? Coach Mascherano gives crucial injury update

Javier Mascherano spoke about the physical condition of Jordi Alba ahead of the Major League Soccer playoff clash between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC.

Lionel Messi opens up on his retirement after Inter Miami teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets announce theirs

Lionel Messi opens up on his retirement after Inter Miami teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets announce theirs

After Inter Miami stars Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets announced their retirements, Lionel Messi reflected on his.

Messi’s Inter Miami teammate Jordi Alba revels the reason behind his surprising retirement

Messi’s Inter Miami teammate Jordi Alba revels the reason behind his surprising retirement

Despite renewing his contract with Inter Miami a few months prior, Jordi Alba chose to end his professional career and announce his retirement. After some weeks, the Spanish star disclosed the real reason behind this surprising decision, even as he continued to excel alongside Lionel Messi.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo the GOAT? Ronaldo Nazario brutally slams the Portuguese star in the long-standing debate

Is Cristiano Ronaldo the GOAT? Ronaldo Nazario brutally slams the Portuguese star in the long-standing debate

Cristiano Ronaldo has left an indelible mark on the history of soccer. Given this, he has repeatedly proclaimed himself the GOAT. However, Ronaldo Nazario, the Brazilian legend, decided to give him a reality check, speaking about the Portuguese player's position in soccer history.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo