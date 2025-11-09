Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

Lionel Messi reached an impressive 400 career assists: How many does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC.
© Rich Storry/Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC.

Despite a surprising defeat in their previous match, Inter Miami convincingly triumphed over Nashville SC in the 2025 MLS playoffs, advancing to the quarterfinals as clear favorites. Lionel Messi’s outstanding performance was crucial to their victory; he scored a brace and provided an assist, reaching the remarkable milestone of 400 career assists. With this achievement, the Argentine star is placed ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in this regard.

Throughout the 2025 season, Lionel Messi has maintained top form with Inter Miami, scoring 29 goals and providing 19 assists, leading the league in both categories. His exceptional performance has propelled the Argentine to reach a milestone of 400 career assists, solidifying his status as one of the greatest creative players in history. Additionally, he is nearing an unprecedented 900 career goals.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo trails Messi significantly in assists. Over his career, the Portuguese star has accumulated 259 assists, a commendable achievement that places him among the game’s elite in this aspect. Despite potentially having several games left in his career, after his recent contract renewal with Al Nassr through 2027, he has only managed to tally 21 assists in 122 appearances since joining the club, raising doubts about his ability to close the gap with Messi.

Lionel Messi’s stunning 2025 performance is leaving Cristiano Ronaldo behind

In 2025, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue to demonstrate why they are still among the world’s best players. However, the Argentine has outperformed the Portuguese star in terms of overall performance during this period. At 38 years old, the Inter Miami star has scored 44 goals and provided 21 assists in 50 games, totaling 4,178 minutes of play, according to ESPN.

messi suarez

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring with teammate Luis Suárez

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has played only 41 games in 2025, scoring 37 goals and contributing just 3 assists over 3,538 minutes, as reported by ESPN. Although his performance remains impressive for a 40-year-old, he has not surpassed Messi, who also boasts several titles with Inter Miami—an achievement the Portuguese player has yet to accomplish with Al Nassr.

Advertisement
Messi’s Inter Miami and Ronaldo’s Al Nassr reportedly in race to sign Argentina World Cup winner

see also

Messi’s Inter Miami and Ronaldo’s Al Nassr reportedly in race to sign Argentina World Cup winner

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: the 1000-goal race is heating up, and one is unstoppable

Lionel Messi takes the spotlight in assists and delivers the standout performance of 2025, but Cristiano Ronaldo dominates when it comes to goals. Across 1,296 matches, the Portuguese legend has racked up 953 goals, positioning himself among the greatest scorers in history, just 47 shy of the 1,000-goal mark. On the other hand, the Argentine star has found the back of the net 894 times in 1,133 games, leaving him with a 106-goal gap to the same milestone.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo shares inspiring four-word message after scoring 953rd career goal in Al-Nassr’s win over Neom

Cristiano Ronaldo shares inspiring four-word message after scoring 953rd career goal in Al-Nassr’s win over Neom

Al-Nassr defeated Neom in the Saudi Pro League, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring one of the goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks landmark record no other Al-Nassr player has ever managed in Saudi Pro League: Not even Kingsley Coman, Sadio Mane, or Joao Felix come close

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks landmark record no other Al-Nassr player has ever managed in Saudi Pro League: Not even Kingsley Coman, Sadio Mane, or Joao Felix come close

Cristiano Ronaldo once again stood at the center of Al-Nassr’s success story, as the Saudi powerhouse recorded a 3-1 victory over Neom SC at the King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk, extending its perfect start to the season with an eighth consecutive league win.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo reaches historic Saudi Pro League milestone after converting penalty in Al-Nassr’s win over Neom SC

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo reaches historic Saudi Pro League milestone after converting penalty in Al-Nassr’s win over Neom SC

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr continue to dominate the Saudi Pro League, and the latest chapter in their remarkable run unfolded under the bright lights of King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk, where Al-Nassr beat Neom SC 3-1.

Not only Rashford: Barcelona are reportedly targeting a 20-year-old winger ahead of the next summer transfer market

Not only Rashford: Barcelona are reportedly targeting a 20-year-old winger ahead of the next summer transfer market

Due to Marcus Rashford's impressive form, Barcelona seemed open to negotiating his permanent arrival at the club. However, they are reportedly interested in a 20-year-old winger ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, casting doubt on the Englishman's future at the club.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo