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Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba’s paths cross again after Barcelona and Inter Miami as Spanish promotion fight delivers dream reunion twist with future La Liga dream in mind

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Lionel Messi #10 and Jordi Alba #18 of Inter Miami CF.
© Leonardo Fernandez/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 and Jordi Alba #18 of Inter Miami CF.

The bond between Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba defined an era of soccer brilliance, from unforgettable nights in Barcelona to silverware in Miami. Yet, with the Spanish promotion race reaching its dramatic conclusion, the two longtime teammates now find themselves connected to rival projects chasing the same dream.

For nearly two decades, Messi and Alba shared the same side of the pitch rather than opposite ambitions. Their chemistry became legendary during their years together at Camp Nou, where Alba’s overlapping runs and Messi’s vision terrorized defenses across Europe.

That partnership later continued at Inter Miami, where the duo helped guide the club to major success in MLS. Reports surrounding the pair highlighted how their understanding remained almost untouched by time, with Alba continuing to provide key assists for Messi well into his final season in 2025.

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Now, however, soccer has delivered an unexpected twist. Instead of combining for trophies together like they once did, the two icons are indirectly competing in the tense race for promotion from Spain’s fifth tier.

Inter Miami stars Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi #10 and Jordi Alba #18 of Inter Miami CF warm up.

Messi’s new chapter as club owner

Messi’s involvement in Spanish soccer became clearer in April 2026 when it emerged that the Argentine had officially acquired Cornella. The Catalan side, known for developing local talent, suddenly became one of the most talked-about clubs outside Spain’s top divisions.

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“UE Cornella announces that Argentinian footballer and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Leo Messi has formalized the acquisition of the club, becoming the new owner of the Baix Llobregat institution,” the club announced in an official statement. The statement continued: “Leo Messi’s arrival marks the beginning of a new chapter in the club’s history, aimed at driving both sporting and institutional growth.”

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Messi quickly embraced the project publicly, sending a message directly to the players and coaching staff. “I wanted to say hello and tell you that we are here, to grow and to help in whatever way is needed. We are very excited about this new project,” he said.

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The Argentine legend has reportedly followed the team closely during the promotion push, even posting messages of support before crucial matches. His arrival immediately transformed the visibility of the Catalan side and intensified expectations around its future.

Jordi Alba’s emotional return home

While Messi began building a new soccer project through ownership, Alba returned to his roots with L’Hospitalet. The now-retired Spanish defender became a key investor and strategic advisor at the club from his hometown, alongside former teammate Thiago Alcantara.

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Alba’s emotional connection to the project has been clear from the beginning. During the club’s presentation event, he reportedly spoke about his desire to help the local side grow and fight its way back toward higher divisions in Spanish soccer.

The project quickly gained attention because of the ambition behind it. Former players, local businessmen, and soccer figures united around the idea of restoring L’Hospitalet’s reputation within Catalonia’s soccer scene. That ambition has become very real during the current campaign.

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The promotion race reaches boiling point

With four matches remaining in the season, the standings show just how dramatic the battle has become. Manresa currently leads the table with 63 points, while Cornella sits third on 59 points and L’Hospitalet occupies fourth place with 54 points.

The image of the standings highlights how tight the race remains, especially with playoff positions still vulnerable. Cornella has already secured a playoff place and remains mathematically capable of finishing second, while L’Hospitalet continues fighting to protect its postseason spot. The pressure intensified after L’Hospitalet suffered a damaging 3-2 defeat against Badalona.

messi alba

UE Cornella and CE L’Hospitalet’s rivalry

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That result left Alba’s club only one point above Vilanova in the standings. What makes the situation even more surreal is the geography involved. The two clubs are separated by barely a kilometer and a half, turning the promotion battle into a local rivalry carrying enormous significance.

Neither project is close to La Liga yet, but promotion represents the crucial first step toward a larger dream. In Spain’s soccer structure, climbing from the lower divisions requires patience, stability, and long-term planning.

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