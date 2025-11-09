Alan Shearer, Premier League legend, takes brutal shot at a Manchester United star after clash vs Tottenham Hotspur

After several years of struggles, Manchester United have managed to remain undefeated in five consecutive games. However, coach Ruben Amorim still hasn’t found a way to balance the team. In their recent draw against Tottenham Hotspur, they lost control of the game and nearly faced defeat. In response to this performance, Alan Shearer, the Premier League‘s all-time leading scorer, strongly criticized a Red Devils player for his recent performances.

“(Benjamin) Sesko struggled again. He came on today with just over half an hour to go, had two really good chances and should’ve scored, to be honest. I know he’s struggling for confidence, but (when he gets through on goal), I don’t think he has a clue what he wants to do. Those are two chances at this level that you must put away. It’s a big must do better,” Alan Shearer said, via BBC Match of the Day.

After joining Manchester United from RB Leipzig for $99 million, Benjamin Sesko was expected to be a transformative force in the team’s offense. However, the 22-year-old forward has scored only two goals in his 12 appearances for the club, raising more questions than answers. Despite coming off a season where he netted 21 goals in the Bundesliga, the striker has left fans frustrated with his lack of scoring productivity.

Regardless of Shearer and other former players criticism, coach Ruben Amorim maintains his confidence in Sesko, discussing his recent performances. “If you don’t perform every week, you are going to hear a lot of things from club legends, from pundits, from the media, and sometimes they are right… he is going to be our striker for the long term. But he’s going to have these struggles and these bumps during the ride,” he said, as reported by Manchester United website.

In this sustainable start to the 2025-26 season, Manchester United’s offense has been sustained by two players: Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo. With their connection on the field, they have managed to produce several scoring opportunities, being the best players on offense. However, coach Ruben Amorim soon faces a very important challenge, as both players will be out for a long time, and not because of injury.

Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo will be absent starting December 21, 2025, due to their participation in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). With the tournament’s final scheduled for January 18, 2026, Manchester United may face the challenge of missing their offensive leaders for nearly a month. In light of this, Mason Mount, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, and Joshua Zikzee need to rise to the occasion and play critical roles in the team’s success.

Not only do the players need to elevate their performance, but Ruben Amorim must also refine his offensive strategy. The dynamics of playing with Mbeumo and Diallo differ significantly from those of other player profiles. For that reason, the Red Devils will face a pivotal moment that could determine both the course of their season and the futures of several players on the roster.