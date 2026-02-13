Trending topics:
Japanese league revolutionizes soccer with MLS-style rule change to eliminate draws: How does it work?

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

© Paul Miller/Getty ImagesYoshinori Muto of Vissel Kobe celebrates with teammate Yosuke Ideguchi after scoring a goal.

As the game continues to evolve, soccer has undergone significant changes in how it is played and governed. The introduction of technology has been the defining shift of this century, but new rules are also created regularly to address specific needs. Now, the Japanese league has taken a step that mirrors certain aspects of MLS.

During the first half of the year, the J-League will hold a “transition season” lasting only a few months, through the summer. The goal is to align its calendar and transfer windows with Europe’s, shifting to a schedule that runs from August to May.

Alongside that adjustment, the league will introduce an unusual rule. Draws will be eliminated, so if a match is tied at the end of regulation, it will go directly to a penalty shootout to determine a winner.

This change also brings a new points system. A team that wins in regulation will continue to earn three points, while the loser receives none. If the match is tied after 90 minutes, each team will secure one point, with an additional point awarded to the shootout winner.

LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during an MLS penalty shootout.

The new format creates a wide range of potential outcomes that could significantly impact the standings, potentially proving decisive in title races, qualification for continental competitions, and relegation battles. According to Sport, the goal is to “increase excitement and competitiveness in every match.”

Son Heung-min set to lose LAFC teammate Denis Bouanga despite failed move from MLS to Brazil

Son Heung-min set to lose LAFC teammate Denis Bouanga despite failed move from MLS to Brazil

Differences from MLS rules

Major League Soccer features certain similarities to this J-League innovation, though key differences remain. For starters, during the regular season, MLS allows draws, with each team earning one point, as is standard in most leagues worldwide.

The primary distinction comes in the playoffs. In the first round, MLS uses an uncommon format: instead of a two-leg series, it is a best-of-three matchup. That structure requires a winner in each game, meaning tied matches go straight to a penalty shootout.

However, unlike the new system in Japan, an MLS shootout win is treated the same as a regulation victory in the playoffs. In other words, if a team wins on penalties after a 90-minute draw, it is officially recorded as a win, with the opponent receiving a loss, just as if the result had been decided in regulation.

All of these innovations are designed to provide greater entertainment for fans while addressing the specific competitive needs of each league. The J-League experiment will be evaluated over the coming months, after which officials will determine whether it has been successful enough to implement long term — and perhaps even serve as a model beyond Japan.

