Son Heung-min set to lose LAFC teammate Denis Bouanga despite failed move from MLS to Brazil

Son Heung-min‘s Los Angeles FC are just days away from starting their 2026 season. However, before that kickoff, the team’s attention is focused on the situation of Denis Bouanga, one of their top stars, who was close to leaving Major League Soccer for Brazil’s Serie A.

Over the past week, LAFC and Fluminense advanced in negotiations for the Gabon forward’s transfer. In fact, Globoesporte reported that the clubs had reached an agreement to make the move happen for around $15 million.

However, just when the deal seemed set, things unexpectedly fell apart. “LAFC and Fluminense negotiations for Denis Bouanga are stalled as the MLS side has not yet found a suitable replacement,” reported Transfermarkt. The concern from the California club is understandable, given the huge impact the player has had on the team in recent seasons.

Bouanga has spent four years in Los Angeles, establishing himself as one of the best players in MLS. He has 101 goals in 152 matches and is considered a key player alongside Son Heung-min. That’s why his departure would be unacceptable unless another Designated Player capable of filling his role arrives—a prospect that seems unlikely so close to the start of the season.

LAFC’s Denis Bouanga.

LAFC could lose Bouanga soon anyway

Even though Denis Bouanga’s move to Fluminense appears collapsed, that doesn’t mean the California side can relax about the forward. “The player warned LAFC to find a replacement, because he wants to leave in the middle of the year,” reported MLS specialist Cristian Moraes on X.

If this report is accurate, it means Los Angeles FC have only postponed the problem. Even if Bouanga stays for the season opener, his long-term future with the club looks uncertain, potentially leading to his departure in the summer, midseason in 2026.

Upcoming challenges for LAFC

Concerns over Denis Bouanga’s future come at the worst possible time for LAFC. They will officially kick off the 2026 season in just a few days, competing in two tournaments simultaneously.

On Wednesday, February 18, LAFC will begin their Concacaf Champions Cup campaign against Real España of Honduras. The first leg will take place at Francisco Morazan Stadium in San Pedro Sula, with the return leg in California a week later.

In the middle of those two matches, the team faces an even tougher challenge. On Saturday, February 21, the 2026 MLS season opens with LAFC hosting reigning champions Inter Miami. This match is highly anticipated, featuring Son Heung-min and Lionel Messi on opposite sides, though the Argentina star’s fitness now raises questions about his availability.