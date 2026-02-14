Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
FA Cup
Comments

How to watch Manchester City vs Salford City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City
© Kate McShane/Getty ImagesGianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester City vs Salford City on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Manchester City vs Salford City
WHAT FA Cup
WHEN 10:00am ET / 7:00am PT • Saturday, February 14, 2026
WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Knockout pressure defines this FA Cup matchup as Manchester City enter as heavy favorites but with zero margin for error in a win-or-go-home setting. Pep Guardiola’s star-studded squad is expected to advance, yet cup history warns against complacency.

Meanwhile, Salford City, currently sixth in League Two, see this as a golden opportunity to shock a European powerhouse and author a memorable upset. Don’t miss what promises to be a high-drama showdown.

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Manchester City vs Salford City and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
Advertisement
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
Advertisement
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Pep Guardiola could lose Rodri after FA charges Manchester City star with misconduct

Pep Guardiola could lose Rodri after FA charges Manchester City star with misconduct

Pep Guardiola could lose Rodri after the FA charged the Manchester City player

Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United face fierce threat as Manchester City reportedly enter race for $130 million star

Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United face fierce threat as Manchester City reportedly enter race for $130 million star

While Manchester United still compete to secure a UEFA Champions League spot, they're already eyeing a $130 million star to bolster Bruno Fernandes' midfield next season. Nonetheless, Manchester City have reportedly joined the race to sign him, complicating the Red Devils' plans.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Liverpool face Manchester City on Matchday 25 of the 2025/26 Premier League. Below is everything fans need to know, including kickoff details and viewing options on TV and streaming platforms.

How to watch Al Fateh vs Al Nassr in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

How to watch Al Fateh vs Al Nassr in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al Fateh play against Al Nassr in Matchday 22 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League campaign. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the matchup in the United States, including kickoff times and full broadcast information for TV and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo