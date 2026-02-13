Trending topics:
Pep Guardiola could lose Rodri after FA charges Manchester City star with misconduct

Mauro Tognacca

Rodri could get a suspension for his comments about the referees
© Alex Livesey/Getty ImagesRodri could get a suspension for his comments about the referees

Manchester City have closed a perfect stretch of three matches in which they moved to the Carabao Cup final, defeated Liverpool in dramatic fashion, and beat Fulham to cut Arsenal’s lead in Premier League to four points. However, Pep Guardiola may lose Rodri to a suspension for something that happened just before that run.

Guardiola’s side won their three recent matches, but before those there was a thrilling tie with Tottenham that left plenty to discuss. After a highly debated goal by Dominik Solanke, Rodri complained about a foul on Marc Guehi. Although the Spanish midfielder was furious at the time, the possible punishment stems from comments he made in the post-match interview.

His remarks prompted a response from the FA: Rodri acted in an improper manner during a post-match media interview by making comments that imply bias and/or question the integrity of a match official and/or match officials, contrary to FA Rule 3.1.”

Rodri’s comment that may get him in trouble

In the statement from the English FA, there is no confirmation of the exact quote that triggered the action. “I know we won too much and the people don’t want us to win but the referee has to be neutral and for me, honestly, it’s not fair,” may be the phrase, according to Sky Sports.

Solanke also scored a fantastic goal (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Rodri went on to describe the alleged Solanke-on-Guehi foul: It’s not fair because we work so hard. When everything is finished, you are frustrated. It’s the first goal they score; maybe if they don’t score this goal we win the match. He kicked the leg, it was so clear. It’s two, three games in a row and I don’t know why.”

Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United face fierce threat as Manchester City reportedly enter race for $130 million star

Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United face fierce threat as Manchester City reportedly enter race for $130 million star

For the Spanish midfielder it wasn’t just one mistake: It’s one match and another and another – and it’s not possible. Honestly, I never speak about referees, I respect their job massively. But they have to pay attention to these things.”

Rodri’s potential sanction

The recent communication does not mean Rodri will automatically be suspended. The rules do not establish a fixed penalty for comments of this nature, which means Guardiola could still count on him. The player has until next Wednesday to provide a response.

There is one incident that could be referenced. Liverpool’s former coach Jürgen Klopp was banned for two matches two years ago for questioning the neutrality of referee Paul Tierney when he said he had “something against them.”

