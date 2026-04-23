Arda Guler and Eder Militao suffer season-ending injuries with Real Madrid, focusing on 2026 World Cup

Real Madrid are enduring a disappointing season, having been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League and not competing for the LaLiga title. On top of that, they have suffered a major setback ahead of the final matches, as Arda Güler and Éder Militão picked up season-ending injuries in the most recent game. Despite this, both are reportedly expected to be fit in time for the 2026 World Cup, shifting their focus toward regaining full fitness.

According to a statement posted by Real Madrid on their website, Arda Güler has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the biceps femoris of his right leg. While the club did not provide a recovery timeline, Diario Marca reports that the Turkish player will miss the rest of the season with the team but is expected to be fit in time for the 2026 World Cup. With this, Güler is now focused on being ready for the anticipated tournament.

Not only the Turkish player has been injured, but also Éder Militão. After being substituted in the 45th minute, the Brazilian was diagnosed with a muscle injury in the biceps femoris of his left leg, Real Madrid reported in a statement on their website. As with Arda, no recovery timeline was provided, but Fabrizio Romano reported via X that the Brazilian will miss the rest of the season with the team, though he is expected to be ready in time for the 2026 World Cup.

Amid a disappointing season for Los Blancos, the absences of Güler and Militão are a major blow to the team, as they had been among the standout players on the roster. With this, coach Álvaro Arbeloa could once again give a prominent role to Franco Mastantuono or reintroduce Brahim Díaz, who has been shining despite limited minutes. In addition, Antonio Rüdiger will once again play a key role defensively in the final games.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks dejected after Harry Kane of FC Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid injury crisis fuels underwhelming season

Following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti and his staff, Real Madrid appear not to have found balance in their sporting project. Not only did Xabi Alonso and Álvaro Arbeloa disappoint, but injuries have also had a major impact on the team’s results. Alongside Rodrygo’s season-ending injury, the most recent setbacks to Éder Militão and Arda Güler have added to the toll. Nevertheless, several stars have been affected throughout the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Vinicius Jr. faces growing problems as Real Madrid locker room are reportedly frustrated with the Brazilian star

Thibaut Courtois, Dean Huijsen, Raúl Asencio, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Daniel Carvajal, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jude Bellingham, Franco Mastantuono, and more players have dealt with injuries lasting several weeks during this campaign. A couple of injuries can be isolated cases, but having more than nine players with physical issues could point to poor physical preparation or be the result of instability at the coaching level and within the staff.

Not only are Los Blancos looking to change head coach, but they could also readjust their physical planning, aiming to avoid the numerous injuries to their stars and maximize their potential. In addition, they may need serious adjustments in defense and midfield—areas that have been most affected and could require players capable of bringing balance to the team.