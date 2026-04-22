Video: Lamine Yamal forced off due to injury right after scoring penalty in Barcelona vs Celta Vigo game

Lamine Yamal was at the center of the action during Barcelona‘s Wednesday night match against Celta Vigo at Camp Nou. After opening the scoring from the penalty spot, the 18-year-old star immediately set off alarm bells when he went down with an injury moments after finding the net.

In a game Barcelona dominated with several clear-cut chances, many of them created by Yamal himself, the Spanish winger made the decisive contribution in the 39th minute when he cut inside from the right and was brought down by Yoel Lago. Referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero pointed to the spot without hesitation, and Yamal stepped up to take the kick.

In the 40th minute, he sent a composed crossed finish past Celta Vigo goalkeeper Ionuț Radu, who guessed the right corner but could not keep it out, putting Barcelona in front. The celebration was short-lived, however, as Yamal immediately signaled to the bench and dropped to the ground, clutching his left hamstring in visible discomfort.

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Unable to continue, Yamal was replaced by Roony Bardghji in the 45+9 minute, with the substitution delayed by an incident in the stands that required medical staff from both teams to attend to. Rather than taking a seat on the bench to watch the remainder of the half, Yamal headed straight down the tunnel, an image that did little to ease the growing concern among the Barcelona faithful.

The Yamal scare was not the only injury worry for the Blaugrana on the night, as Joao Cancelo had already been forced off in the 23rd minute after feeling discomfort in his knee, replaced by Alejandro Balde. With the La Liga title race still far from settled, the two injuries in a single game have handed coach Hansi Flick a significant headache heading into the final weeks of the Spanish season.

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Yamal and a poorly timed injury

Lamine Yamal has been unquestionably Barcelona’s best player throughout the 2025-26 season, leading the team in both goals and assists with 24 and 18 respectively across 45 appearances in all competitions. Losing him, even temporarily, would be a significant blow, particularly with the Blaugrana still needing to navigate several defining moments in the La Liga title race.

With six games remaining after the Celta Vigo match, Barcelona currently sit on 82 points from 32 games, nine clear of second-placed Real Madrid. However, La Liga has confirmed that the next El Clasico will take place at Camp Nou on Sunday, May 10 at 9:00 p.m. local time, giving Yamal fewer than three weeks to recover from his latest injury and be ready for the occasion.

While Barcelona’s points cushion still provides a comfortable buffer, dropping points or suffering a defeat at Matchday 35 against Real Madrid could breathe new life into Los Blancos‘ title ambitions. The full details of Yamal’s injury have yet to be disclosed, but pushing him to feature in the Clasico before he is fully fit risks a more serious setback that could ultimately threaten his participation in the 2026 World Cup.

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