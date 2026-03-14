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Is Lionel Messi playing today? Projected lineups for Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami in 2026 MLS

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Elsa/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

With two wins and one loss in their first three matches of the 2026 Major League Soccer season, Inter Miami are gradually finding their best form. This Saturday they face another challenge against Charlotte FC, and as usual Lionel Messi is at the center of the spotlight.

The Argentine forward draws the attention of fans wherever he goes, but tonight the focus will be even sharper for a special reason. Messi could become the second player in soccer history to reach 900 goals, after Cristiano Ronaldo. To do that, he needs just one more goal, as he currently has 899 in his professional career.

Beyond that personal milestone, Leo will also aim to help the Herons continue climbing the standings in the Eastern Conference. With six points from a possible nine, they sit in third place and could even rise to the top, depending on what happens with New York City FC and Nashville SC in their respective matches.

On the other side will be Charlotte FC, who opened the season with a draw against St. Louis City SC, followed by a 3-0 loss to Los Angeles Galaxy and a victory last week against Austin FC. That places them sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with four points.

Javier Mascherano

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano.

Projected lineup for Charlotte FC

As is often the case for teams facing Inter Miami, one of the hosts’ main priorities this Saturday will be minimizing the impact of Lionel Messi as much as possible. Doing so will require a strong defensive effort and full-team concentration.

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Messi could replace Cristiano Ronaldo as the main star of Azteca Stadium’s reopening ahead of the 2026 World Cup

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Messi could replace Cristiano Ronaldo as the main star of Azteca Stadium’s reopening ahead of the 2026 World Cup

With that in mind, the projected lineup for Charlotte FC against the Herons is: Kristijan Kahlina; Nathan Byrne, Morrison Agyemang, Tim Ream, Harry Toffolo; Brandt Bronico, Ashley Westwood, Pep Biel; Liel Abada, Idan Toklomati, Wilfried Zaha.

Projected lineup for Inter Miami

Saturday’s matchup against Charlotte FC comes at an awkward moment in the schedule for the Herons. They played just three days ago against Nashville SC in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 — a 0-0 draw at Geodis Park — and will decide the series next Wednesday at Chase Stadium.

Even so, head coach Javier Mascherano is expected to field many of the squad’s stars in an attempt to secure a third straight MLS victory and continue climbing the Eastern Conference standings.

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MLS 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

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MLS 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Inter Miami’s projected XI is: Dayne St. Clair; Facundo Mura, Gonzalo Lujan, Micael Silva, Noah Allen; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright; Tadeo Allende, Lionel Messi, Telasco Segovia; German Berterame.

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