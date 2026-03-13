Messi could replace Cristiano Ronaldo as the main star of Azteca Stadium’s reopening ahead of the 2026 World Cup

On June 11, Mexico and South Africa will play the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Estadio Azteca. The legendary venue has been renovated for the event and in the coming weeks it will host its first match in its new form. While the original idea was for Cristiano Ronaldo to be the main attraction there, Lionel Messi could now take that spot.

The initial plan was for Mexico to headline the reopening of Estadio Azteca during the March international break by playing a friendly against Portugal, with Ronaldo as the star presence. However, that plan faces a major obstacle: physical issues affecting the Al Nassr forward have put his participation in doubt.

Given this situation, another alternative has begun to be considered. “There is already a ‘Plan B,’ and it involves welcoming another international star: Lionel Messi,” Marca reported. “Everything is now in Club America’s hands for ‘La Pulga’ to have the opportunity to appear at the new Estadio Azteca, which they are aiming to return to after the FIFA international break.”

Messi could play in Mexican territory soon

Club America are currently competing in the Concacaf Champions Cup, where they eliminated Olimpia of Honduras in the opening round. In the first leg of the Round of 16, they defeated Philadelphia Union 1-0 this week and will play the decisive match in Mexico next week.

Aerial view of the Azteca Stadium under construction.

If they hold onto that advantage, America will advance to the quarterfinals of the continental competition, where they could face Inter Miami. The Herons made their tournament debut on Wednesday with a 0-0 draw against Nashville SC at Geodis Park, and will play the second leg next Wednesday at Chase Stadium.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo encouraging injury update sends Christian Pulisic and USMNT warning ahead of Portugal’s pre-2026 FIFA World Cup friendly

If Club America and Inter Miami meet in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup, they will play their first match in Florida between April 7 and 9, before facing each other again in Mexico a week later. The plan is that, in that scenario, Lionel Messi’s visit would coincide with America’s return to Estadio Azteca.

“Club America’s board plans to return to their home after the Mexico vs. Portugal match, so they are targeting their Concachampions games there, as well as the rest of the Clausura 2026 season in Liga MX,” Marca reported.

Messi’s matches in Mexico

If the matchup between Club America and Inter Miami in the Concacaf Champions Cup becomes a reality, it would mark Lionel Messi’s fourth match in Mexican territory during his career and only the second official one.

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The first two were friendlies. In 2011, Leo took part in an exhibition match featuring current and former players at Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City. A year later, in Cancun, he played another similar game for charitable purposes. The most recent precedent came in April 2024, when Inter Miami lost 5-1 to Monterrey in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

During the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mexico will host matches in three cities: Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara. A total of 13 matches will be played there, highlighted by the tournament’s opening game as the most significant. Argentina will not play any of their group-stage matches in Mexico and are unlikely to play there in the knockout rounds.

Lionel Messi would only be able to play on Mexican soil during the World Cup in the unlikely event that Argentina finish third in their group. In that scenario, depending on a combination of results, they could play a Round of 16 match at Estadio Azteca.

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