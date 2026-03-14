Why isn’t Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC in 2026 MLS season?

This Saturday, Charlotte FC face Inter Miami on Matchday 4 of the 2026 Major League Soccer season at Bank of America Stadium. As happens every time the Herons visit another city, the expectation is to see Lionel Messi, but this time fans will be disappointed.

The Argentine forward is not part of the starting lineup selected by head coach Javier Mascherano, nor is he on the bench. In fact, reports indicate that he did not even travel with his teammates to North Carolina for this match.

The reason for that absence reportedly has nothing to do with physical issues or tactical decisions by the coach, but rather with a precautionary choice. “Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul will be absent from tonight’s match in Charlotte. The coaching staff decided to give them rest,” reporter Jose Armando wrote on his X account.

Inter Miami have a key Concacaf Champions Cup clash ahead next Wednesday against Nashville SC, and the idea was to avoid risking an injury that could rule Messi — as well as De Paul — out of that match.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami talks with Javier Mascherano as he leaves the field.

Last Wednesday, the Herons visited Geodis Park for the first leg of the Round of 16 in the continental tournament, where they drew 0-0. Now everything will be decided in the second leg, which will be played at Chase Stadium. Considering that the team’s future in the Concacaf Champions Cup depends on that match, it makes sense that Mascherano preferred to rest his main star this Saturday.

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Inter Miami lineup without Messi

It is not common for Inter Miami to play without Lionel Messi, especially while he is healthy. That forces Javier Mascherano to look for a different attacking setup, in order to find alternative ways to create chances compared to the ones the team usually rely on.

For this Saturday’s clash against Charlotte FC, nearly the entire Herons lineup will be different from usual. Up front, Luis Suarez will have the chance to play alongside Daniel Pinter, supported on the wings by Santiago Morales and Mateo Silvetti.

The confirmed Inter Miami lineup for the clash in North Carolina is: Rocco Rios Novo; Ian Fray, Gonzalo Luján, Noah Allen, Sergio Reguilón; Mateo Silvetti, David Ayala, David Ruiz, Santiago Morales; Daniel Pinter, Luis Suárez.

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Messi’s 900th goal still on hold

Last Saturday, Lionel Messi scored one of the goals in Inter Miami’s win over DC United. It was the Argentine forward’s 899th career goal, and it came during the first half of the match, which sparked speculation that his 900th goal might even arrive that same night in Baltimore.

see also From Cristiano Ronaldo teammate to Messi’s partner: Inter Miami reportedly targeting Portugal star Bernardo Silva

However, the second half passed without Leo getting another opportunity to score. Something similar happened last Wednesday, when the Herons drew 0-0 against Nashville SC. With his absence from Saturday’s clash against Charlotte FC, the long-awaited 900th goal will now have to wait at least until next Wednesday, when Inter Miami play the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 against Nashville SC at Chase Stadium.