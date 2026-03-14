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How to watch Real Madrid vs Elche match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Federico Valverde of Real Madrid
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesFederico Valverde of Real Madrid
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Real Madrid vs Elche on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Real Madrid vs Elche
WHAT Spanish LaLiga
WHEN 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Saturday, March 14, 2026
WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With the season entering a decisive stretch, the pressure is mounting at both ends of the La Liga standings as Elche CF and Real Madrid prepare for a crucial showdown. Elche come into the matchup with 26 points, sitting only one point above the relegation line, meaning every result from here on out could determine their survival.

On the other side, Real Madrid remain firmly in the title hunt but trail league leaders FC Barcelona by four points, leaving Kylian Mbappe and his teammates with virtually no margin for error if they want to keep the championship dream alive. With so much at stake for both clubs, this clash promises intensity from start to finish—so make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action.

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Real Madrid vs Elche and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
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Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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