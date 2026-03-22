Is Kylian Mbappe playing today? Predicted lineups for Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid in 2025-26 LaLiga clash

Amid their instability, Real Madrid have managed to turn their situation around, putting together a strong run and securing their place in the Champions League quarterfinals. However, they face Atlético Madrid today, aiming for a win to extend their streak in LaLiga. In the midst of this uncertainty, Kylian Mbappé will indeed play today, as confirmed by head coach Álvaro Arbeloa.

Following getting minutes against Manchester City and being called up by France for the upcoming friendlies, Kylian Mbappé will see playing time today against Los Colchoneros, coach Álvaro Arbeloa stated in the latest press conference. Having rejoined full team training, the Frenchman is expected to start for the first time since his mid-February injury.

Coupled with Mbappé, Real Madrid have also included Jude Bellingham in their squad to face Atlético Madrid. Nonetheless, the Englishman is not expected to start, though he might see some playing time. In his place, Thiago Pitarch could start for the sixth consecutive game. Alongside the Spaniard, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Arda Guler could compose the midfield.

Atlético Madrid arrive in top form to face Real Madrid. Not only have they secured a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals, but they also remain unbeaten in their last four LaLiga games. Moreover, coach Diego Simeone has revitalized Julian Álvarez, who is leading the scoring alongside Ademola Lookman and Giuliano Simeone. Finally, Johnny Cardoso is expected to anchor the midfield.

Alvaro Carreras of Real Madrid battles for possession with Giuliano Simeone of Atletico de Madrid.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Atlético Madrid

While Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham have reentered on Real Madrid squad, they will have six key absentees: Thibaut Courtois, Raul Asencio, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos, and Rodrygo due to injury concerns. With this in mind, coach Álvaro Arbeloa will be forced to make some changes in the lineup, including Andriy Lunin and remain Thiago Pitach in the midfield.

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see also Kylian Mbappe’s France call-up amid injury struggles addressed by Real Madrid coach Arbeloa

Considering this, Real Madrid could play as follows: Andriy Lunin; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rüdiger, Dean Huijsen, Álvaro Carreras; Federico Valverde, Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, Thiago Pitarch; Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappé.

Atlético Madrid predicted lineup vs Real Madrid

Like Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid also arrive with four key absentees: Jan Oblak, Matteo Ruggeri, Pablo Barrios and Rodrigo Mendoza. Nonetheless, coach Diego Simeone has reached to maintain a good streak, betting for Juan Musso as goalkeeper, David Hancko as left back and Johnny Cardoso and Marcos Llorente in the midfield. Moreover, the Colchoneros could bet for Julián Álvarez and Alexander Sorloth as strikers.

With this in mind , the Colchoneros could lineup as follows: Juan Musso; Nahuel Molina, Jose Maria Gimenez, Robin Le Normand, David Hancko; Giuliano Simeone, Marcos Llorente, Johnny Cardoso, Ademola Lookman; Julián Álvarez, Alexander Sorloth.

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