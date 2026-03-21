Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
LA LIGA
Comments

Kylian Mbappe’s France call-up amid injury struggles addressed by Real Madrid coach Arbeloa

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Kylian Mbappe and Alvaro Arbeloa.
© Franco Arland/Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe and Alvaro Arbeloa.

Real Madrid have been without Kylian Mbappe for most of their recent matches due to fitness concerns. Now, as he continues his recovery and gradually returns to action, the forward is set to join the France national team—something Alvaro Arbeloa addressed.

“It seems great to me,” the Real Madrid head coach said when asked about the situation during Saturday’s press conference, via Marca. “I don’t see any problem with him going to his national team. It’s good news.”

Arbeloa also offered reassurance regarding Mbappe’s physical condition. “He’s a player who is available to the coach, who has already played with us and who will definitely play tomorrow,” he added, referring to Real Madrid’s Matchday 29 La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid.

Having many international players is positive because it means our players have a high level and quality. If they’re called up, it’s because they’re very good, which is good news for Real Madrid,” Arbeloa added.

Tweet placeholder

Real Madrid players called up for the FIFA break

Mbappe’s situation is just one of several Real Madrid are dealing with ahead of the March international break. In total, 12 players from the squad will travel to join their respective national teams for international fixtures over the next week.

Advertisement
Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele in, Kingsley Coman out: Real Madrid star’s inclusion raises questions as Didier Deschamps explains France squad choices

see also

Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele in, Kingsley Coman out: Real Madrid star’s inclusion raises questions as Didier Deschamps explains France squad choices

Mbappe, along with Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, will join France, while Antonio Rudiger has been called up by Germany. Dean Huijsen will represent Spain, while David Alaba joins Austria. The other European call-ups are Jude Bellingham (England) and Arda Guler (Turkey).

In South America, Vinicius Junior has been included in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad, while Federico Valverde will represent Uruguay. Franco Mastantuono was not initially included in Argentina’s squad but was added at the last minute by Lionel Scaloni. The final case is Brahim Diaz, who returns to Morocco after the controversial AFCON final against Senegal.

Several additional cases are also worth noting. Rodrygo and Eder Militao were not included in Brazil’s squad due to fitness issues, while Thibaut Courtois misses out for Belgium for the same reason. Trent Alexander-Arnold is also among the most notable absences from Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo keeps eye as Colombia confirms decision on James Rodriguez’s pre-2026 World Cup friendlies fate amid MLS woes

Cristiano Ronaldo keeps eye as Colombia confirms decision on James Rodriguez’s pre-2026 World Cup friendlies fate amid MLS woes

Cristiano Ronaldo and James Rodriguez once again find themselves at the center of global soccer attention, as Colombia’s latest squad decision sparks intrigue ahead of the 2026 World Cup preparations.

Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele in, Kingsley Coman out: Real Madrid star’s inclusion raises questions as Didier Deschamps explains France squad choices

Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele in, Kingsley Coman out: Real Madrid star’s inclusion raises questions as Didier Deschamps explains France squad choices

Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele have been included, while Kingsley Coman misses out, as Didier Deschamps names his France squad for the final pre-2026 World Cup friendlies.

Christian Pulisic caught in drama as star teammate points finger at Milan and boss Massimiliano Allegri for unlikely 2026 FIFA World Cup call-up

Christian Pulisic caught in drama as star teammate points finger at Milan and boss Massimiliano Allegri for unlikely 2026 FIFA World Cup call-up

While Christian Pulisic continues to struggle in attack, the spotlight has shifted toward a teammate whose situation reflects a deeper tactical dilemma under Massimiliano Allegri.

Rodrigo De Paul among three absentees in Inter Miami’s final session before NYCFC clash

Rodrigo De Paul among three absentees in Inter Miami’s final session before NYCFC clash

Inter Miami are preparing to face New York City FC in Major League Soccer, and Rodrigo De Paul was absent from the team’s final training session ahead of the match.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo