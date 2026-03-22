Arsenal vs Manchester City LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2026 Carabao Cup Final at Wembley Stadium

Following a successful season, Arsenal and Manchester City face off in the 2026 Carabao Cup Final at Wembley Stadium. Not only could they win their first title of the season, but they could also set the tone for a strong push toward the Premier League. Despite being England’s standout teams, both arrive at the clash in different form, making one team slightly favorite.

Unlike previous seasons, Arsenal have had an impressive performance throughout the season. Not only do they shine offensively, but also defensively. While Bukayo Saka remains the most important player, Viktor Gyökeres and Eberechi Eze emerge as the leaders of the offense. Coupled with them, the defensive duo Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba expect to restrain the Citizens’ offense.

Manchester City are not arriving in their best form, as they come off a Champions League elimination and sit nine points behind Arsenal in the Premier League. In addition, they are on a run of three consecutive matches without a win. However, Pep Guardiola could use this situation to motivate Erling Haaland and drive an improved defensive performance.

While the Citizens have remained as one of the best English teams, they have gone six straight games without beating the Gunners, with their last victory coming on April 25, 2023. For that reason, Pep Guardiola may have two goals for today: Clinching the first trophy of the season and ending a three years drought against Mikel Arteta’s team.