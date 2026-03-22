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Arsenal vs Manchester City LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2026 Carabao Cup Final at Wembley Stadium

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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William Saliba of Arsenal battles for possession with Erling Haaland of Manchester City.
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesWilliam Saliba of Arsenal battles for possession with Erling Haaland of Manchester City.

Following a successful season, Arsenal and Manchester City face off in the 2026 Carabao Cup Final at Wembley Stadium. Not only could they win their first title of the season, but they could also set the tone for a strong push toward the Premier League. Despite being England’s standout teams, both arrive at the clash in different form, making one team slightly favorite.

Unlike previous seasons, Arsenal have had an impressive performance throughout the season. Not only do they shine offensively, but also defensively. While Bukayo Saka remains the most important player, Viktor Gyökeres and Eberechi Eze emerge as the leaders of the offense. Coupled with them, the defensive duo Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba expect to restrain the Citizens’ offense.

Manchester City are not arriving in their best form, as they come off a Champions League elimination and sit nine points behind Arsenal in the Premier League. In addition, they are on a run of three consecutive matches without a win. However, Pep Guardiola could use this situation to motivate Erling Haaland and drive an improved defensive performance.

While the Citizens have remained as one of the best English teams, they have gone six straight games without beating the Gunners, with their last victory coming on April 25, 2023. For that reason, Pep Guardiola may have two goals for today: Clinching the first trophy of the season and ending a three years drought against Mikel Arteta’s team.

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Kickoff time and how to watch

Arsenal vs. Manchester City game is set to start at 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT

You can watch the 2026 Carabao Cup Final clash live on Paramount +

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Arsenal also announce their starting lineup!

With just Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard, Arsenal face Manchester City, looking to secure their first title. Not only coach Mikel Arteta has decided to bet for Kepa Arrizabalaga, but also has bet for Kai Havertz with Viktor Gyökeres, chasing scoring prowess. Moreover, Ben White has also make a comeback as right-back, with William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Piero Hincapie as left-back. With this, the Gunners chase an organizative approach, chasing to stop the Citizens impressive offense.

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Manchester City announce their starting lineup!

Holding Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol absences, Pep Guardiola has been forced to make some changes in Manchester City's lineup, reintroducing Nathan Aké after several weeks. Moreover, the Citizens decided to bet for James Trafford as goalkeeper. Finally, Erling Haaland will lead the scoring side, with Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku.

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Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City reportedly set to lose Ruben Dias to face Arsenal

After dealing with several issues in the latest game against Real Madrid, Ruben Dias was forced to leave the pitch in the halftime. In light of this, the Portuguese has been diagnosed with hamstring injury, ruling him out for today’s 2026 Carabao Cup Final, as per Sam Lee of The Athletic.

In his place, Abdukodir Khusanov could be a starter next to Nathan Ake, looking to solidify the defense line. In case they need to change the game, John Stones could contribute from bench, as the Gunners remain as one of the best English teams.

Arsenal face Manchester City, looking for a decisive victory in the 2026 Carabao Cup Final.

Welcome to our live blog of the match between Arsenal and Manchester City in the 2026 Carabao Cup Final at Wembley Stadium. Stay with us for all the key information about this clash, and once the game kicks off, for minute-by-minute updates.

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