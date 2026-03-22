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How to watch NYCFC vs Inter Miami in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Lionel Messi of Inter Miami
© Leonardo Fernandez/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami
Here are all of the details of where you can watch NYCFC vs Inter Miami on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO NYCFC vs Inter Miami
WHAT MLS 2026 season
WHEN 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT • Sunday, March 22, 2026
WHERE Apple TV
STREAM WATCH NOW
Watch on Apple TV

Match Overview

New York City FC have a prime opportunity to shake up the Eastern Conference standings as they enter this matchup with 10 points, knowing a win could lift them to 13 and potentially into first place, but Inter Miami stand in the way as they look to bounce back from a frustrating scoreless draw against Charlotte that halted their momentum.

Still dealing with the fallout from their Champions Cup exit, the Florida side will turn to Lionel Messi and their star-studded squad to reignite their push at the top, setting up a high-stakes early-season clash with major implications—don’t miss this one.

Details on how to watch

Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch NYCFC vs Inter Miami and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
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Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
Apple TV is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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