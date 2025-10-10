Is Kylian Mbappe playing? Projected lineups for France vs Azerbaijan in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Despite not shining in the 2025 UEFA Nations League, France displayed resilience in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, overcoming Ukraine and Iceland. Now, they turn their attention to hosting Azerbaijan, looking to maintain their unbeaten run and strengthen their hold on Group D. With Kylian Mbappe‘s status uncertain, fans are keenly watching for any updates on the star player potential presence in the starting lineup.

In the last game between Real Madrid and Villarreal, Kylian Mbappe shone by scoring the final goal in his team’s victory. However, he had to leave the game due to an ankle injury that caused him considerable discomfort. Despite this, France decided to call him up for the double qualifying fixture, but his presence in the game against Azerbaijan was in doubt. After this, Mbappe did not hesitate to break his silence and clarify the situation.

“There was clear communication. I had a problem with my ankle, but I wanted to come. The club was understanding. There’s no major issue with this… I want to play. The coach wants me to play. I don’t think there’s a major problem. I feel fine. We spoke with the coach. It’s true that I haven’t trained, but I’ll train today. There’s no particular concern. I want to play and qualify for the World Cup. That’s all,” Kylian Mbappe said at the latest press conference.

Kylian appears poised to spearhead France’s attack in their third 2026 World Cup qualifier game, based on recent statements. Yet, the starting role remains uncertain as head coach Didier Deschamps weighs his options as Real Madrid have reportedly issued a cautionary note regarding Mbappe’s fitness.

Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates scoring his team’s second goal.

France predicted vs Azerbaijan

Despite Kylian Mbappe’s peak form against Azerbaijan, France face challenges with four key absences. Bradley Marcola, Marcus Thuram, and Ousmane Dembele remain sidelined with injuries, while a suspension sidelines Aurelien Tchouameni following a red card against Iceland. Consequently, coach Didier Deschamps must adjust his lineup strategically.

France could play as follows: Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Dayot Upacemano, Theo Hernandez; Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone; Kingley Coman, Adrien Rabiot, Michael Olise; Kylian Mbappe.

Azerbaijan predicted vs France

Unlike France, Azerbaijan will have a full roster for their third game of the 2026 UEFA World Cup qualifiers. For this reason, coach Arif Asadov could opt for continuity in his lineup with Emin Mahmudov, the national team’s current top scorer, Renat Dadachov, and Mahir Emreli as he seeks his first victory.

Azerbaijan could lineup as follows: Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev; Qismat Aliyev, Elvin Badalov, Bahlul Mustafazada, Anton Kryvotsyuk, Elvin Cafarquliyev; Emin Mahmudov, Khayal Aliyev, Rustam Akhmedzade; Renat Dadachov, Mahir Emreli.

