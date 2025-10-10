Why isn’t Alphonso Davies playing for Canada vs. Australia in the international friendly?

When Canada steps out at Stade Saputo on Friday to face Australia, the energy will be electric. The Montreal crowd will roar for Jesse Marsch’s side, which has been on a strong unbeaten run, and yet, one notable name will be missing from the lineup. Alphonso Davies, the team’s brightest star, will not feature against the Socceroos.

It’s an unexpected twist as Les Rouges continue their preparations for the 2026 World Cup, building momentum with every passing window. For the fans, it’s a bittersweet night: the thrill of seeing Canada return to Montreal for the first time in seven years, mixed with the disappointment of not watching their most explosive player take the field.

Jesse Marsch has injected new life into Canada’s national team. Under his guidance, the Reds have gone nine matches unbeaten, a streak that began with a memorable Nations League victory over the United States back in March. The team’s recent wins over Romania (3-0) and Wales (1-0) showed a blend of defensive solidity and attacking sharpness — evidence that this group is maturing fast.

Facing Australia, ranked 25th in the world, represents a major test. Marsch’s pressing system will meet Tony Popovic’s disciplined and structured approach, and for Canada, it’s another opportunity to measure themselves against top-tier opposition.

The reason for Davies’ absence revealed

Bayern Munich fullback Alphonso Davies is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in March 2025, during the CONCACAF Nations League Finals against the United States. The injury, which occurred just 12 minutes into that match, sent shockwaves through Canadian soccer — many feared it could end his season, or even threaten his participation in the 2026 World Cup.

According to Canadian Soccer Daily, Marsch confirmed that Davies’ recovery is progressing well, though he remains sidelined for the October international window. “I wouldn’t bet against Alphonso being ready for November 13,” Marsch said in an exclusive interview. “He’s a freak of nature in terms of his overall physicality, and everyone says he’s meeting all the measurements and benchmarks he needs to.”

The 24-year-old has already returned to light training with Bayern, taking part in non-contact sessions and strength work. Recent footage showed him jogging, lifting, and striking balls with both feet — signs that the recovery is ahead of schedule. “He’s doing great,” Marsch added. “In the last five years, there’s been a shift in how ACL recoveries are managed. Players come back stronger when it’s handled the right way. Alphonso is on that path.”

The plan is for Davies to be eased back into full training later this fall, potentially making him available for Canada’s November friendlies against Ecuador and Venezuela. If he does return by mid-November, he will have beaten the traditional six-to-eight-month ACL recovery window — a testament to his athletic resilience and relentless work ethic.