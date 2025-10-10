Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
friendly
Comments

Why isn’t Alphonso Davies playing for Canada vs. Australia in the international friendly?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Alphonso Davies of Canada reacts after scoring a goal.
© Getty ImagesAlphonso Davies of Canada reacts after scoring a goal.

When Canada steps out at Stade Saputo on Friday to face Australia, the energy will be electric. The Montreal crowd will roar for Jesse Marsch’s side, which has been on a strong unbeaten run, and yet, one notable name will be missing from the lineup. Alphonso Davies, the team’s brightest star, will not feature against the Socceroos.

It’s an unexpected twist as Les Rouges continue their preparations for the 2026 World Cup, building momentum with every passing window. For the fans, it’s a bittersweet night: the thrill of seeing Canada return to Montreal for the first time in seven years, mixed with the disappointment of not watching their most explosive player take the field.

Jesse Marsch has injected new life into Canada’s national team. Under his guidance, the Reds have gone nine matches unbeaten, a streak that began with a memorable Nations League victory over the United States back in March. The team’s recent wins over Romania (3-0) and Wales (1-0) showed a blend of defensive solidity and attacking sharpness — evidence that this group is maturing fast.

Facing Australia, ranked 25th in the world, represents a major test. Marsch’s pressing system will meet Tony Popovic’s disciplined and structured approach, and for Canada, it’s another opportunity to measure themselves against top-tier opposition.

The reason for Davies’ absence revealed

Bayern Munich fullback Alphonso Davies is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in March 2025, during the CONCACAF Nations League Finals against the United States. The injury, which occurred just 12 minutes into that match, sent shockwaves through Canadian soccer — many feared it could end his season, or even threaten his participation in the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement

According to Canadian Soccer Daily, Marsch confirmed that Davies’ recovery is progressing well, though he remains sidelined for the October international window. “I wouldn’t bet against Alphonso being ready for November 13,” Marsch said in an exclusive interview. “He’s a freak of nature in terms of his overall physicality, and everyone says he’s meeting all the measurements and benchmarks he needs to.”

Alphonso Davies Canada injury

Alphonso Davies Canada injury

The 24-year-old has already returned to light training with Bayern, taking part in non-contact sessions and strength work. Recent footage showed him jogging, lifting, and striking balls with both feet — signs that the recovery is ahead of schedule. “He’s doing great,” Marsch added. “In the last five years, there’s been a shift in how ACL recoveries are managed. Players come back stronger when it’s handled the right way. Alphonso is on that path.”

Advertisement

The plan is for Davies to be eased back into full training later this fall, potentially making him available for Canada’s November friendlies against Ecuador and Venezuela. If he does return by mid-November, he will have beaten the traditional six-to-eight-month ACL recovery window — a testament to his athletic resilience and relentless work ethic.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic braces for long journey: Serie A stands by Milan’s Australia match as FIFA president Gianni Infantino shares key five-word advice

Christian Pulisic braces for long journey: Serie A stands by Milan’s Australia match as FIFA president Gianni Infantino shares key five-word advice

It’s a plan that has set European soccer alight — and one that leaves Christian Pulisic and his Milan teammates preparing for an extraordinary journey.

Christian Pulisic and Milan take Serie A global in Australia: Venue for Como clash, reason for relocation, and everything fans should know

Christian Pulisic and Milan take Serie A global in Australia: Venue for Como clash, reason for relocation, and everything fans should know

While the decision has sparked both excitement and controversy, many are wondering at which venue and why this particular fixture will take place so far from home.

How to watch Argentina U20 vs Australia U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

How to watch Argentina U20 vs Australia U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

Argentina U20 will face Australia U20 in a Matchday 2 clash of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the key information, including kickoff times and how to watch the match live on TV and streaming platforms.

El Salvador vs Panama: Projected lineups for 2026 World Cup CONCACAF Qualifiers

El Salvador vs Panama: Projected lineups for 2026 World Cup CONCACAF Qualifiers

The 2026 World Cup CONCACAF Qualifiers return this weekend, and all eyes turn to Estadio Jorge Gonzalez, where El Salvador will host Panama in what promises to be a tense and tactical battle.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo