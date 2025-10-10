Trending topics:
Is Christian Pulisic playing? Projected lineups for USMNT vs. Ecuador in international friendly

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic of United States reacts.
© Sam Hodde/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of United States reacts.

With the 2026 World Cup less than a year away, Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT enters a defining phase of its preparation. The team faces Ecuador on Friday night at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, in what may be described as a friendly — but the stakes feel anything but casual. At the center of pre-match speculation is Christian Pulisic, Milan’s in-form forward and the unquestionable heartbeat of the American attack. Will Christian Pulisic play?

The match is expected to serve as atest for how far Pochettino’s men have come under his leadership. After an inconsistent run of results, including a 2-0 win over Japan and a 2-0 defeat to South Korea, this fixture presents the U.S. with an opportunity to establish consistency — and confidence — before the World Cup returns to home soil.

When Pochettino took over the USMNT in September 2024, there was excitement mixed with skepticism. A year later, his record stands at 11 wins in 18 matches, and though progress has been gradual, his philosophy is beginning to take shape.

The Argentine coach has shown tactical flexibility, experimenting with both the 4-2-3-1 and a 3-4-3 setup, the latter producing encouraging results against Japan. Without Tyler Adams, who misses this camp due to personal reasons, and Sergino DestYunus Musah, and Gio Reyna all unavailable, Pochettino will rely on new and returning names to maintain rhythm and balance.

Ecuador: Defensive discipline meets quiet confidence

On the other side of the pitch, Ecuador arrives with quiet confidence. Under the guidance of Sebastian Beccacece, the South American side has become one of the most compact and defensively organized teams in CONMEBOL.

Since his appointment in mid-2024, Beccacece has recorded just one defeat in 12 matches, leading Ecuador to finish second in World Cup qualifying behind Argentina — a campaign that ended with a stunning 1-0 win over the world champions.

Beccacece has instilled a clear identity built on discipline and tactical awareness. La Tricolor conceded only five goals in 18 qualifiers, matching the all-time South American record. Even without Moises CaicedoPiero Hincapie, and Gonzalo Plata, Beccacece’s side remains formidable, boasting the leadership of Enner Valencia and the rising brilliance of Kendry Paez.

Will Pulisic play?

Christian Pulisic has been embroiled in controversy about his dedication to the national team in recent months. However, the 27-year-old is now fully committed and is delivering top-notch performances for both his club and country.

Midway through the week, reports surfaced that Pulisic did not train on Thursday, and Pochettino confirmed the player was “being assessed” ahead of kickoff. The Milan star, who has been in red-hot form with six goals and three assists in his last ten appearances, remains a game-time decision.

pulisic weah usmnt

Pulisic and Weah

His absence would be felt deeply — not only for his direct impact but for how he links play between midfield and attack. Yet even if he doesn’t start, his influence will loom large over the fixture. Pulisic’s international goal drought, now stretching nearly a year, could end on Texas soil if he features.

USMNT vs. Ecuador: Projected lineups

USMNT projected XI (3-4-2-1): Turner; Richards, Carter-Vickers, Ream; Freeman, McKennie, Tessmann, Arfsten; Tillman, Pulisic; Balogun.

Ecuador projected XI (4-4-1-1): Galindez; Preciado, Ordonez, Pacho, Estupinan; Franco, Alcivar, Minda, Vite; Paez; Enner Valencia.

