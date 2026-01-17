Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Projected lineups for Al-Nassr vs. Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League

As the Saudi Pro League season edges toward a decisive phase, uncertainty hangs over one of its biggest fixtures. Cristiano Ronaldo remains central to every conversation, yet questions swirl ahead of a high-stakes encounter that could shape momentum at both ends of the table. With pressure mounting, tactical dilemmas emerging, and key absences clouding preparation, the spotlight turns to whether the upcoming clash can restore belief—or deepen doubts.

The meeting between Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab arrives at a moment of contrast. One side is chasing a fading title dream after a blistering start; the other is fighting to distance itself from danger, newly encouraged by a rare victory. The mystery surrounding team selection only heightens the tension.

Only weeks ago, the narrative looked very different. Al-Nassr opened the campaign with 10 consecutive league wins, setting a historic pace and establishing itself as a clear contender. That run has since unraveled. A damaging 3-1 defeat away from the leader extended a winless streak to four matches across all competitions, exposing discipline issues and defensive fragility.

That defeat was particularly cruel. Jorge Jesus‘ players took the lead shortly before half-time, only to unravel after the break. Two penalties and a late strike flipped the contest, leaving the side seven points adrift at the summit. The gap itself is not fatal, but the relentless consistency of the leader has made every dropped point feel heavier.

Across the pitch, Al-Shabab arrives with a different kind of urgency. Much of their season has been spent hovering near the relegation zone, with wins painfully scarce. A recent 3–2 victory finally halted that slide, lifting them just clear of immediate danger and injecting confidence into a fragile campaign. The hero on that night was Yannick Carrasco, whose brace reminded observers of his pedigree and influence. That result was more than three points—it was proof that Al-Shabab can hurt opponents when belief returns.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play?

As kickoff approaches, attention shifts from form to personnel. Absences loom large on both sides. Al-Nassr must cope without several suspended players, while an international tournament continues to deprive them of a key attacking outlet. Injuries further complicate matters, forcing the coaching staff to improvise in certain areas of the pitch.

However, despite the Knight of Najd missing five key players, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start. Despite the turbulence around him, the forward remains available and is projected to lead the line once again. His presence is not symbolic—it is essential. The Portuguese superstar is the league’s top scorer with 15 goals, and he has consistently found the net, even during the team’s recent struggles.

Al-Shabab, meanwhile, faces its own issues, with suspensions and injuries thinning its options. Thus, both sides enter the match missing multiple regular starters, increasing the likelihood of tactical surprises and role adjustments.

Joao Felix celebrates scoring their third goal with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr vs. Al-Shabab: Projected lineups

Al-Nassr projected XI (4-2-3-1): Bento; Boushal, Simakan, Martinez, Al-Ghannam; Al Khaibari, Angelo; Coman, Ayman, Felix; Ronaldo.

Al-Shabab projected XI (4-4-2): Grohe; Al Thani, Brownhill, Hoedt, Yaslam; Hernandez, Sierro, Adli, Al Hammami; Carlos, Carrasco.