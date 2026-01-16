Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo’s nightmare scenario continues: Al-Nassr hit by major setback after losing five vital players for Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Shabab

By Martina Alcheva

A season that once looked destined for dominance has suddenly become far more complicated. Cristiano Ronaldo has carried expectations and pressure on his shoulders throughout the Saudi Pro League campaign, but even superstars depend on stability around them. As Al-Nassr prepares for a crucial league encounter against Al-Shabab, the task has been made significantly harder. A damaging defeat, slipping momentum, and mounting internal issues have combined into a moment of real concern—one that could shape the direction of the title race.

Al-Nassr’s title ambitions suffered another major setback with a 3-1 defeat to Al-Hilal, a result that extended their winless run to four matches across all competitions. The contrast with their early-season form could not be sharper. The campaign began with 10 consecutive league victories, a historic run that briefly placed them in uncharted territory.

Against the league leaders, hope briefly returned when Ronaldo struck three minutes before half-time. However, the second half unraveled quickly. Penalties converted by Salem Al-Dawsari and Ruben Neves, along with a strike from Mohamed Kanno, condemned Al-Nassr to another painful night.

The Knight of Najd now sits seven points behind the leaders, a gap made more daunting by the fact that the league pacesetters have won 19 consecutive matches, including 11 straight league victories. Discipline has also emerged as a worrying trend. Red cards in two of the last three matches have undermined structure and belief, prompting frustration from the coaching staff.

Rival searching for escape

While Al-Nassr wrestles with expectation, Al-Shabab approaches the fixture under a very different kind of pressure. Hovering just above the relegation zone, they recently secured a vital 3-2 win over Neom, their first league victory since September.

That breakthrough was inspired by Yannick Carrasco, whose two goals lifted morale and belief. Even so, consistency remains elusive, particularly away from home, where results have been sparse and confidence fragile. Discipline, ironically, has plagued both sides. Al-Shabab has accumulated multiple red cards in recent weeks, leaving them short-handed at critical moments.

The hidden problem finally revealed

As the build-up intensifies, the scale of Al-Nassr’s challenge becomes clear. The mystery surrounding their preparation now has a name: five key players will be missing. Here are the absences that have rocked their plans:

  • Marcelo Brozovic – suspended after accumulating yellow cards
  • Nawaf Alaqidi – suspended following his red card
  • Sadio Mane – away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations
  • Mohamed Simakan – sidelined with a muscle injury
  • Sami Al-Najei – continuing recovery from a long-term knee problem

For Ronaldo, this is a familiar scenario: leading from the front amid instability. History suggests he thrives in adversity, but soccer is rarely won alone. Al-Nassr’s dominant home record offers encouragement, yet the margin for error has all but vanished.

