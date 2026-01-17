Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Africa Cup of Nations
Comments

How to watch Egypt vs Nigeria in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Mohamed Salah of Egypt
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah of Egypt
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Egypt vs Nigeria on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Egypt vs Nigeria
WHAT 2025 Africa Cup of Nations
WHEN 11:00am ET / 8:00am PT • Saturday, January 17, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The Africa Cup of Nations third-place playoff offers one last chance for two semifinalists to end their tournament on a positive note after coming up just short of the final, which will feature Senegal and Morocco. Egypt heads into the matchup after a 1-0 loss to Senegal in a high-profile clash.

Meanwhile, Nigeria saw its title hopes slip away in a tense penalty shootout against Morocco. With a bronze medal and bragging rights on the line, expect both teams to push hard until the final whistle — don’t miss this compelling AFCON showdown.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Egypt vs Nigeria and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Senegal vs Egypt in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

How to watch Senegal vs Egypt in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Senegal face Egypt in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semifinals in a blockbuster showdown with a place in the final at stake. Here’s how to watch every moment, including kickoff information and complete broadcast details for TV and streaming coverage across the USA.

Mohamed Salah achieves what Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t so quickly: Egypt star reaches international milestone as AFCON sparks 2026 FIFA World Cup hype

Mohamed Salah achieves what Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t so quickly: Egypt star reaches international milestone as AFCON sparks 2026 FIFA World Cup hype

With the 2026 World Cup looming on the horizon, the Egyptian captain finds himself at the intersection of team ambition and personal history—inevitably inviting comparisons with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the two modern benchmarks of international greatness.

Mohamed Salah and Egypt get 2026 FIFA World Cup boost: Belgium faces upsetting setback as Napoli makes shock decision on Kevin De Bruyne

Mohamed Salah and Egypt get 2026 FIFA World Cup boost: Belgium faces upsetting setback as Napoli makes shock decision on Kevin De Bruyne

Mohamed Salah’s relentless march toward another World Cup cycle has taken an unexpected turn, one shaped not by Egypt’s own preparations but by developments elsewhere in European soccer.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Projected lineups for Al-Nassr vs. Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Projected lineups for Al-Nassr vs. Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League

With pressure mounting, tactical dilemmas emerging, and key absences clouding preparation, the spotlight turns to whether the upcoming clash can restore belief—or deepen doubts.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo