Cristiano Ronaldo vs. James Rodriguez fuels unprecedented 2026 World Cup hype: FIFA flooded with 500 million ticket requests despite price backlash

The global pull of the World Cup has never depended on just stadiums or host cities. It has always been driven by faces, rivalries, and the promise of moments that define eras. With the 2026 tournament approaching, that magnetism is once again unmistakable. Cristiano Ronaldo and James Rodriguez are part of the story from the very first line, symbols of two soccer nations whose meeting alone has sent shockwaves through the ticketing system. And while fans debate prices and access, one thing is already clear: the appetite for this World Cup has reached a level soccer has never seen before.

On Tuesday, FIFA confirmed that it had received more than 500 million ticket requests during a single 33-day application window for the 2026 World Cup. The figure, described internally as unprecedented, instantly reset expectations for what global demand can look like in modern sport.

“Half a billion ticket requests in just over a month is more than demand – it’s a global statement,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in an official release. “On behalf of FIFA, I would like to thank and congratulate soccer fans everywhere for this extraordinary response.”

The scale is staggering. Requests poured in from all 211 FIFA member associations, validated by unique credit card data, at an average pace of 15 million applications per day. Beyond the three host nations, interest was especially strong from Germany, England, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Argentina, and Colombia—traditional power bases where soccer remains part of national identity.

FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw.

Why this World Cup feels different

The 2026 edition will already be historic. It is the first World Cup to feature 48 teams, expanding the tournament to 104 matches across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. More teams mean more nations dreaming, more supporters traveling, and more potential clashes between global icons.

That expansion, combined with the commercial scale of North America, has amplified both excitement and scrutiny. The tournament begins on June 11 in Mexico City and concludes with the final on July 19 in New Jersey, with matches spread across 16 cities.

Yet despite the size, the numbers reveal a brutal reality: supply will never come close to matching demand. FIFA estimates that around 7 million individual match tickets will be available across all venues. Nearly 2 million have already been sold through earlier sales phases, leaving the majority of applicants facing slim odds.

The Panini America FIFA World Cup 2026™ Sticker Collection Album Cover

The matchup that fans can’t stop chasing

Midway through the ticketing update, FIFA finally lifted the curtain on which games fans are chasing most intensely. At the very top of the list sits a group-stage clash that blends star power, narrative, and global reach: Portugal versus Colombia, scheduled for June 27 in Miami.

The appeal is obvious. On one side stands Cristiano Ronaldo, the enduring icon whose presence alone can reshape global attention. On the other hand is James Rodriguez, a figure synonymous with Colombia’s modern soccer renaissance. One nation against another, one generation against another—an irresistible mix.

According to FIFA, this match generated more requests than any other game in the entire tournament. Only then did the governing body reveal the full top five most-demanded fixtures of the 2026 World Cup:

