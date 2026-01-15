Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. James Rodriguez fuels unprecedented 2026 World Cup hype: FIFA flooded with 500 million ticket requests despite price backlash

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and James Rodriguez (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left) and James Rodriguez (right)

The global pull of the World Cup has never depended on just stadiums or host cities. It has always been driven by faces, rivalries, and the promise of moments that define eras. With the 2026 tournament approaching, that magnetism is once again unmistakable. Cristiano Ronaldo and James Rodriguez are part of the story from the very first line, symbols of two soccer nations whose meeting alone has sent shockwaves through the ticketing system. And while fans debate prices and access, one thing is already clear: the appetite for this World Cup has reached a level soccer has never seen before.

On Tuesday, FIFA confirmed that it had received more than 500 million ticket requests during a single 33-day application window for the 2026 World Cup. The figure, described internally as unprecedented, instantly reset expectations for what global demand can look like in modern sport.

“Half a billion ticket requests in just over a month is more than demand – it’s a global statement,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in an official release. “On behalf of FIFA, I would like to thank and congratulate soccer fans everywhere for this extraordinary response.”

The scale is staggering. Requests poured in from all 211 FIFA member associations, validated by unique credit card data, at an average pace of 15 million applications per day. Beyond the three host nations, interest was especially strong from Germany, England, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Argentina, and Colombia—traditional power bases where soccer remains part of national identity.

FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw.

FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw.

Why this World Cup feels different

The 2026 edition will already be historic. It is the first World Cup to feature 48 teams, expanding the tournament to 104 matches across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. More teams mean more nations dreaming, more supporters traveling, and more potential clashes between global icons.

Advertisement

That expansion, combined with the commercial scale of North America, has amplified both excitement and scrutiny. The tournament begins on June 11 in Mexico City and concludes with the final on July 19 in New Jersey, with matches spread across 16 cities.

Yet despite the size, the numbers reveal a brutal reality: supply will never come close to matching demand. FIFA estimates that around 7 million individual match tickets will be available across all venues. Nearly 2 million have already been sold through earlier sales phases, leaving the majority of applicants facing slim odds.

The Panini America FIFA World Cup 2026™ Sticker Collection Album Cover for Canada and the United States, unveiled at MetLife Stadium.

The Panini America FIFA World Cup 2026™ Sticker Collection Album Cover

Advertisement

The matchup that fans can’t stop chasing

Midway through the ticketing update, FIFA finally lifted the curtain on which games fans are chasing most intensely. At the very top of the list sits a group-stage clash that blends star power, narrative, and global reach: Portugal versus Colombia, scheduled for June 27 in Miami.

The appeal is obvious. On one side stands Cristiano Ronaldo, the enduring icon whose presence alone can reshape global attention. On the other hand is James Rodriguez, a figure synonymous with Colombia’s modern soccer renaissance. One nation against another, one generation against another—an irresistible mix.

According to FIFA, this match generated more requests than any other game in the entire tournament. Only then did the governing body reveal the full top five most-demanded fixtures of the 2026 World Cup:

Advertisement
#MatchStageVenueDate
1.Colombia vs. PortugalGroup stageMiamiJune 27
2.Mexico vs. South KoreaGroup stageGuadalajaraJune 18
3.World Cup FinalFinalEast Rutherford, New JerseyJuly 19
4.Mexico vs. South AfricaTournament openerMexico CityJune 11
5.Round of 32 MatchRound of 32TorontoJuly 2
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United reunion possible during March FIFA break

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United reunion possible during March FIFA break

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United could come face to face during the March FIFA break.

Cristiano Ronaldo could welcome a Serie A star as Al Nassr reportedly target Juventus midfielder for the 2026-27 season

Cristiano Ronaldo could welcome a Serie A star as Al Nassr reportedly target Juventus midfielder for the 2026-27 season

Although Al Nassr have improved compared to last season, they have not managed to find stability. For this reason, Cristiano Ronaldo's team is reportedly interested in signing a Juventus star to strengthen their midfield for the 2026-27 season.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the same team? Premier League great Patrice Evra reveals the shocking club that nearly united the GOATs

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the same team? Premier League great Patrice Evra reveals the shocking club that nearly united the GOATs

The idea of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi wearing the same shirt has always felt like soccer’s ultimate “what if.”

2022 World Cup winner with Messi’s Argentina delivered surprising confession: ‘I didn’t want to play soccer anymore’

2022 World Cup winner with Messi’s Argentina delivered surprising confession: ‘I didn’t want to play soccer anymore’

From being one of the most important players in Lionel Messi's Argentina team that won the 2022 World Cup to considering professional retirement, a Premier League star reveals the tough challenges he faced in recovering from his latest injury.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo