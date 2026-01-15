Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo tops best-paid athletes list with Al-Nassr contract: Where does Lionel Messi rank?

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Al Nassr and Lionel Messi (R) #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Yasser Bakhsh & Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (L) of Al Nassr and Lionel Messi (R) #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to continue leading Saudi Arabia’s ambitious push in global soccer by renewing his contract with Al-Nassr through June 2027. That role comes with an income that once again places him atop the list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, creating a significant gap over longtime rival Lionel Messi.

Sportico, a leading outlet covering the business of sports, released its annual ranking of the 100 best-paid athletes in the world, factoring in salaries, prize money, and endorsements. As was the case in the 2024 edition, the Al-Nassr star sits comfortably at No. 1, separating himself from the rest of the field.

According to Sportico, Cristiano Ronaldo earned $200 million in salary and winnings, along with an additional $60 million in endorsements, totaling $260 million. The figure matches his earnings from last year, with the outlet noting that “listed salaries reflect weighted averages from the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons” in soccer and basketball.

Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index reported last October that Ronaldo officially joined the billionaire-athlete club, becoming the first soccer player to do so. With an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion, the Al-Nassr star has reached a financial tier previously occupied by icons such as Michael Jordan and Roger Federer.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Where does Lionel Messi sit in the best-paid athletes list?

As the face of Inter Miami and Major League Soccer, Lionel Messi benefits from a unique set of deals with both the club and the league. Still, his earnings remain well short of Ronaldo’s total, and they were not enough to secure second place in the rankings.

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United reunion possible during March FIFA break

see also

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United reunion possible during March FIFA break

Messi ranks third on Sportico’s list, earning $60 million in salary and winnings and $70 million through endorsements, for a total of $130 million. He was narrowly edged out for second place by boxer Canelo Álvarez, who totaled $137 million following high-profile fights against William Scull and Terence Crawford.

The other soccer players in the ranking

Athletes from basketball, baseball, boxing, golf, and football populate Sportico’s top 100, but soccer continues to feature prominently across leagues worldwide. From Saudi Arabia and MLS to Europe and South America, the sport accounts for a wide range of top earners.

The soccer players included in the top 100, listed by overall rank and total earnings, are as follows:

  • 1st. Cristiano Ronaldo – Al-Nassr: $260M
  • 3rd. Lionel Messi – Inter Miami CF: $130M
  • 6th. Karim Benzema – Al-Ittihad: $115M
  • 12th. Kylian Mbappé – Real Madrid: $95M
  • 18th. Erling Haaland – Manchester City: $77.9M
  • 30th. Neymar – Santos: $60M
  • 34th. Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid: $58M
  • 43rd. Mohamed Salah – Liverpool: $54M
  • 45th. Riyad Mahrez – Al-Ahli: $53.5M
  • 52nd. Sadio Mané – Al-Nassr: $50M
  • 75th. Harry Kane – Bayern Munich: $43.3M
  • 86th. Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid: $39.5M
  • 96ht. Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona: $38M

Top 10 best-paid athletes

The top 10 features a diverse mix of stars from soccer, boxing, baseball, basketball, and golf. Below is the full breakdown, including salary or winnings, endorsements, and total earnings.

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo (soccer, Al-Nassr): $200M / $60M / $260M
  2. Canelo Álvarez (boxing): $125M / $12M / $137M
  3. Lionel Messi (soccer, Inter Miami CF): $60M / $70M / $130M
  4. Juan Soto (baseball, New York Mets): $122.2M / $7M / $129.2M
  5. LeBron James (basketball, Los Angeles Lakers): $48.7M / $80M / $128.7M
  6. Karim Benzema (soccer, Al-Ittihad): $110M / $5M / $115M
  7. Stephen Curry (basketball, Golden State Warriors): $55.4M / $50M / $105.4M
  8. Shohei Ohtani (baseball, Los Angeles Dodgers): $2.5M / $100M / $102.5M
  9. Kevin Durant (basketball, Houston Rockets): $50.8M / $50M / $100.8M
  10. Jon Rahm (golf): $84.7M / $16M / $100.7M
