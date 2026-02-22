Trending topics:
Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi avoids suspension after MLS review of referee incident vs. LAFC

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Jeff Dean/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Lionel Messi was at the center of controversy after the 2026 Major League Soccer opener against LAFC, where the star was seen in a heated exchange with referee Pierre-Luc Lauziere in a stadium hallway. Now the Inter Miami CF captain has avoided suspension following a league review.

After the 3-0 defeat to LAFC, Messi appeared frustrated with the referee’s performance over several off-the-ball incidents that went unpenalized. Following the match, a video showed Messi walking through a doorway near the officials while teammate Luis Suarez tried to guide him back toward the locker room.

The day after the match, ESPN reported that Chris Rivett, communications director for the Professional Referee Organization, confirmed Messi never entered the officials’ locker room: “After speaking with match officials, we can confirm he did not enter the premises.

Matt Miazga was the most recent player disciplined for entering a referees’ restricted area without authorization, an incident that initially drew a three-game suspension before it was reduced to one. In this case, the door Messi went through was not the referees’ locker room and was not considered a restricted space.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF during the LAFC game.



In fact, the officials’ locker room was located up a staircase and had its own marked entrance with signage restricting access. With any doubt about a rules violation resolved, the matter will not be referred to the MLS Disciplinary Committee, meaning Messi will not face a suspension.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami take heavy hit in their 2026 MLS debut with 3-0 loss to Son Heung-min’s LAFC

Messi and a heated confrontation after the game

During the postgame press conference, Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano was asked whether Messi had shown dissatisfaction with the officiating. “No, no, I didn’t see anything. Honestly, the match ended and then I went to the locker room,” Mascherano said.

However, while heading down the tunnel, Messi was filmed by Pase Filtrado confronting Lauziere and members of the officiating crew. “You have to show respect, and it’s not the first time. Fans can say stupid things, but you can’t…,” he was heard saying during the exchange.

What’s next for Inter Miami?

After a disappointing MLS opener against LAFC, Inter Miami will travel to Puerto Rico for Thursday’s match against Independiente del Valle. The game had originally been scheduled for Friday, February 13, but a muscle issue Messi picked up against Barcelona SC prompted both clubs to agree to a new date.

The Herons return to league play Sunday when they face Orlando City FC in the Florida derby on March 1. With Messi cleared of any suspension, the Fort Lauderdale side will look to rebound from the performance it showed against LAFC.

