Vinicius Jr. could decide his future soon as Real Madrid reportedly take major step forward in contract talks

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match.
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Vinicius Jr. has cemented his place among the best Real Madrid players in recent years, contributing significantly to the club’s last two UEFA Champions League titles and multiple other trophies. However, uncertainty surrounded the Brazilian’s future as his contract renewal appeared stalled. Following Álvaro Arbeloa’s appointment and the team’s improved form, Los Blancos have reportedly made significant strides in extending Vinicius‘ contract.

According to Toni Munar in Diario Sport, the situation of Vinicius has reportedly improved significantly with Xabi Alonso’s departure. As a result, the Brazilian and his representatives are said to be moving closer to an agreement with Real Madrid, keeping his renewal until 2030 with one additional within reach. Under the new terms, he would secure his long-awaited salary increase, including fairly attainable bonuses, but it would still not match Kylian Mbappe.

Not only would the Brazilian establish himself as one of the highest-paid players at Real Madrid, but he would also regain his status as the undisputed leader of the dressing room. In addition, Álvaro Arbeloa has managed to restore his best version, granting him greater attacking freedom while reducing his defensive workload — a key factor in his resurgence. With this in mind, Vinicius Junior would move further away from a potential transfer to Saudi Arabia.

With Vinicius Jr’s renewal now more advanced, Real Madrid could part ways with an attacking star: Rodrygo Goes. Although they do not play in the same position, Vini’s potential departure would have opened the door to his continuity. Now, with his stay closer than ever, the 25-year-old winger could be transferred, as he has lost significant prominence. Franco Mastantuono and Brahim Díaz appear to fit the team’s current idea better.

Real Madrid&#039;s Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates with Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius Jr. and Mbappe still struggle as attacking duo

Both Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappé have managed to establish themselves as Real Madrid’s best players. However, they are still struggling to shine together on the pitch. Although the Frenchman remains one of the world’s top scorers, the Brazilian’s resurgence in recent matches has somewhat limited him, leaving him on a three-game scoreless run. In addition, coach Arbeloa has not been able to get both players to perform at their best at the same time.

Ancelotti admits calling out Vinicius for clash with Alonso during Real Madrid-Barcelona: 'The reaction was bad'

Ancelotti admits calling out Vinicius for clash with Alonso during Real Madrid-Barcelona: ‘The reaction was bad’

While Mbappé is shining in terms of goalscoring, he still has not fully impressed as a center forward, constantly clashing with the Brazilian. In light of this, fans are beginning to question whether the two are truly compatible on the pitch, since statistically they are performing very well, yet they do not seem to fully understand each other. Nevertheless, it is Álvaro Arbeloa’s responsibility to make them fit within the attack, something that remains unresolved.

